Skoda Kushaq a worthy rival to Creta and Seltos? Five key highlights

Design Philosophy:

One of the key elements deciding the fate of a mid-size SUV in the Indian car market is how it looks. And Skoda designers seem to have given prominence to an aggressive design that also looks contemporary.

The signature Skoda grille at the front with pronounced twin ribs outlined in crystal give the SUV a smart appeal from the front. Split LED headlights flank this grille from either side.

LED taillights, roof-mounted spoiler, silver skid plates on the rear bumper, all go on to add a bit of rugged visual character.

Skoda claims Kushaq has a ground clearance of 188 mm and has a wheelbase of 2651 mm. For reference purposes, Creta has a ground clearance of 190 mm and wheelbase of 2,610 mm.

There will also be five colour options - Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Honey Orange and Tornado Red.