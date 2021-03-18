In pics: 2021 Skoda Kushaq SUV makes world debut 6 Photos . Updated: 18 Mar 2021, 05:12 PM IST HT Auto Desk Skoda says that the Kushaq SUV has been designed in India, for India and the world.The official launch of the 2021 Skoda Kushaq SUV, along with price, is likely to be announced later this year. 1/6Skoda has unveiled its much awaited latest offering, the 2021 Kushaq SUV, during a global premiere in Mumbai. The SUV is the production version of the Skoda VISION IN concept SUV that was showcased during the Auto Expo last year. The company also celebrated its 20th year in India. (Photo: Prashant Singh/ HT Auto) 2/6The Skoda Kushaq SUV is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform. The company's facility in Chakan has been upgraded for this purpose to use the new platform and manufacture vehicles. (Photo: Prashant Singh/ HT Auto) 3/6The 2021 Skoda Kushaq SUV sports a very aggressive, bold and modern design. It features a signature Skoda grille at the front with prominent twin ribs outlined in crystal. There is also split LED headlights at the front flanking the new-look grille. (Photo: Prashant Singh/ HT Auto) 4/6On the inside, the Kushaq sports a 10-inch digital instrument cluster. It also gets ventilated front seats, a sub-woofer, wireless charging, ambient lighting, connected tech and much more. (Photo: Prashant Singh/ HT Auto) 5/6The new Kushaq will feature two engine options. A 1.0-litre engine, mated to either a six-speed manual or 6-speed torque-converter gearbox and a more powerful 1.5-litre engine, mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG transmission options. (Photo: Prashant Singh/ HT Auto) 6/6It will be a direct rival to the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos SUVs in India. It is expected to be priced in the range of ₹12 lakh to ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom). (Photo: Prashant Singh/ HT Auto)