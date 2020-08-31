Skoda Enyaq iV electric crossover to be revealed tomorrow

After a series of teasers, Skoda is finally ready to introduce its much awaited Enyaq iV all-electric crossover tomorrow (September 1).

The Enyaq iV carries forward the same emotive design language that's already seen on a slew of new-age Skoda cars such as Scala, Kamiq and the new-gen Octavia.

The Enyaq iV boasts a muscular stance and sculpted body lines drawing inspiration from Bohemian crystal art. Also, large wheels along with high-raised stance add to the masculinity of Enyaq iV. Design elements such as short front overhang and sloping roofline gives it a sporty touch. Wider greenhouse should make the cabin more lively and add to a brighter, airy feel. Over the rear, the sleek tail lights along with tapering rear windscreen make the Enyaq iV a classier looking product.

(Also Read: Skoda introduces ‘SuperCare’ and Extended Warranty Program for Indian customers)

The Enyaq iV comes based on the company's MEB platform that measures 4648 mm in length, 1,877 mm in width and 1,618 mm in height. For reference, it is just tad smaller than the Skoda Kodiaq which sells in the Indian market.

Inside, the Skoda Enyaq iV features a massive 13-inch rectangular touchscreen which takes centre stage on the sleek looking dash. As per Skoda, a newly designed head-up display as well as augmented reality features will also be part of the kit on Enyaq iV. The car uses natural and recycled materials inside the cabin, as seen on the Vision IN concept. Boot space on the Enyaq iV will be 585 litres.

(Also Read: Skoda opens booking for Rapid AT at ₹25,000, deliveries to start next month)

More details on the Skoda Enyaq iV will be revealed when the car breaks cover tomorrow.