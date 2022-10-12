HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Second Gen Bmw M2 Debuts With 453 Hp, Gets A Curved Display And Many More

Second-gen BMW M2 debuts with 453 hp, gets a curved display and many more

The new BMW M2 produces 48 hp of more power output than its predecessor.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Oct 2022, 15:01 PM
The 2022 BMW M2 is capable of running at a top speed of 250 kmph.
The 2022 BMW M2 is capable of running at a top speed of 250 kmph.
The 2022 BMW M2 is capable of running at a top speed of 250 kmph.
The 2022 BMW M2 is capable of running at a top speed of 250 kmph.

German luxury car brand BMW has introduced the second generation M3 coupe with various upgrades. The new BMW M2 coupe comes with a refreshed styling in an attempt to be distinctive from the rest of the 2-Series lineup. Apart from that, it also comes with a host of features and mechanical upgrades as well.

The first thing one will notice about this car is the new-age kidney grille with horizontal slats. The grille is positioned above a three-sectioned front apron. The wide opening provides cooling capabilities for various powertrain components and the brakes as well. Moving to the rear, the new BMW M2 gets a bold bumper, aggressive diffuser, and quad exhaust pipes.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw M2 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw M2
2979 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 11.11 kmpl
₹83.4 - 85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹63.4 - 73.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X6 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X6
2998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.31 kmpl
₹95 Lakhs - 1.02 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X3-m (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3-m
2993 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹99.9 - 99.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The 2022 BMW M2 comes available in five different exterior colour options. These are - Alpine White, Sapphire metallic, Brooklyn Grey metallic, Toronto Red metallic, and new Zandvoort Blue. It runs on standard 19-inch front and 20-inch rear jet black light alloy wheels. The automaker is also offering the same designed wheels in a bi-colour finish without any extra cost.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Dimensionally, the new BMW M2 is larger and wider than its predecessor. The car appears 4.1 inches longer and 1.3 inches wider, and it is positioned 0.3 inches lower as well. It has a 2.1-inch additional wheelbase as well. The car gets widened front and rear tracks, matching the BMW M4.

Inside the cabin, the BMW M2 gets a newly designed curved display that pairs a 12.3-inch screen and a 14.9-inch display as well. Other design elements inside the cabin include M Sport seats with an illuminated M headrest logo. The automaker is offering M Carbon bucket seats as an option for the first time. It also gets M-specific controls, displays and configurations.

BMW has made its Adaptive M suspension and Active M differential standard equipment for the second-generation M2 coupe. The power source for the car is an S58 twin-turbocharged 3-litre inline-six engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm of maximum torque. This means the car pumps out 48 hp of extra power than its predecessor. Transmission options for the car include a six-speed manual gearbox and an eight-speed M Steptronic unit as well.

BMW claims the new manual M2 variant is capable of accelerating 0-96 kmph in 4.1 seconds, while the automatic variant is capable of completing the task in 3.9 seconds. The car's top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph.

First Published Date: 12 Oct 2022, 15:01 PM IST
TAGS: BMW M2
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite
The Hunter 350 is aimed at people who are new to the brand. 
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 first ride review: What's all the roar about?

Trending this Week

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the first luxury electric car to be assembled in India. The German auto giant rolled out the first unit from its Chakan production facility in Maharashtra.
Launched: First ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car with 857 km range
Demand for CNG vehicles have been increasing. 
Top 6 CNG cars in India under 10 lakhs
Tiago EV is the fourth electric car from Tata Motors after Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV Max.
Tiago EV online bookings hit snag on Day 1, many complain of error messages
File photo of auto rickshaws seen parked 
Ola, Uber warned of strict action by K'taka govt if auto services not stopped
Ultraviolette F77 will launch this year and will be offered in three versions. 
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle production trials begin ahead of launch

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Toyota and Lexus cars to get AI-powered voice assistant, no internet required
Toyota and Lexus cars to get AI-powered voice assistant, no internet required
BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
Mercedes EQS 580 electric car gets over 300 confirmed bookings
Mercedes EQS 580 electric car gets over 300 confirmed bookings
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over ₹30,000 discount
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city