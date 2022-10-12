Second-gen BMW M2 debuts with 453 hp, gets a curved display and many more

The new BMW M2 produces 48 hp of more power output than its predecessor.

German luxury car brand BMW has introduced the second generation M3 coupe with various upgrades. The new BMW M2 coupe comes with a refreshed styling in an attempt to be distinctive from the rest of the 2-Series lineup. Apart from that, it also comes with a host of features and mechanical upgrades as well.

The first thing one will notice about this car is the new-age kidney grille with horizontal slats. The grille is positioned above a three-sectioned front apron. The wide opening provides cooling capabilities for various powertrain components and the brakes as well. Moving to the rear, the new BMW M2 gets a bold bumper, aggressive diffuser, and quad exhaust pipes.

The 2022 BMW M2 comes available in five different exterior colour options. These are - Alpine White, Sapphire metallic, Brooklyn Grey metallic, Toronto Red metallic, and new Zandvoort Blue. It runs on standard 19-inch front and 20-inch rear jet black light alloy wheels. The automaker is also offering the same designed wheels in a bi-colour finish without any extra cost.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Dimensionally, the new BMW M2 is larger and wider than its predecessor. The car appears 4.1 inches longer and 1.3 inches wider, and it is positioned 0.3 inches lower as well. It has a 2.1-inch additional wheelbase as well. The car gets widened front and rear tracks, matching the BMW M4.

Inside the cabin, the BMW M2 gets a newly designed curved display that pairs a 12.3-inch screen and a 14.9-inch display as well. Other design elements inside the cabin include M Sport seats with an illuminated M headrest logo. The automaker is offering M Carbon bucket seats as an option for the first time. It also gets M-specific controls, displays and configurations.

BMW has made its Adaptive M suspension and Active M differential standard equipment for the second-generation M2 coupe. The power source for the car is an S58 twin-turbocharged 3-litre inline-six engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm of maximum torque. This means the car pumps out 48 hp of extra power than its predecessor. Transmission options for the car include a six-speed manual gearbox and an eight-speed M Steptronic unit as well.

BMW claims the new manual M2 variant is capable of accelerating 0-96 kmph in 4.1 seconds, while the automatic variant is capable of completing the task in 3.9 seconds. The car's top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph.

First Published Date: