HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Scorpio Vs Scorpio N: Why Mahindra Opted For A Two Pronged Suv Sting Strategy

Scorpio vs Scorpio-N: Why Mahindra opted for a two-pronged SUV sting strategy

Scorpio-N is underlined as an entirely new model that is as premium as it is rugged. But just how much does it hope to benefit from the legacy of Scorpio as we know it, especially as Mahindra Scorpio will continue in the product portfolio?
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 05 Jul 2022, 02:37 PM
Veejay Nakra of Mahindra & Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Mahindra officially launched its Scorpio-N SUV for the Indian market. Price of the Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV begins from of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.99 lakh for the Z2 Petrol MT variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh for the Z8 L Diesel MT variant.
Bookings for the Mahindra Scorpio-N will begin online and at Mahindra dealerships from July 30, 11 am onwards. The automaker has planned to start deliveries of the Scorpio-N SUV in the upcoming festive season. 
The cabin of the newly launched Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV sports a premium look and features a 12-speaker Sony system with 3D surround system.
The Mahindra Scorpio N also features 20.32-cm infotainment screen which is compatible with Apple Car Play and Android Auto. 
The Mahindra Scorpio N also comes with the widest sunroof in the segment, rich coffee black leatherette seats, six-way power adjustable seats and 70+ connected car features.
Mahindra Scorpio N is 206 mm long, 97 mm wide and has 70 mm more wheelbase compared to the Scorpio Classic. It rides on R18 and R17 diamond cut alloy wheels, and sports signature double barrel LED Projector headlamps, tall stacked LED tail lamps, shark-fin antenna and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, among other exterior features.
The Mahindra Scorpio-N features an mStallion petrol engine that can create power output of 200PS and 380 Nm while the mHawk diesel engine is capable of delivering 175 PS and 400 Nm. The automaker says the new SUV delivers the lowest CO2 in its segment. It has six-speed manual as well as auto gearbox options and is also equipped with first-in-segment shift-by-cable technology.
Veejay Nakra of Mahindra & Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
View all Images
Mahindra officially launched its Scorpio-N SUV for the Indian market. Price of the Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV begins from of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.99 lakh for the Z2 Petrol MT variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh for the Z8 L Diesel MT variant.
1/7
Mahindra officially launched its Scorpio-N SUV for the Indian market. Price of the Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV begins from of 11.99 lakh for the Z2 Petrol MT variant and goes up to 19.49 lakh for the Z8 L Diesel MT variant.
Bookings for the Mahindra Scorpio-N will begin online and at Mahindra dealerships from July 30, 11 am onwards. The automaker has planned to start deliveries of the Scorpio-N SUV in the upcoming festive season. 
2/7
Bookings for the Mahindra Scorpio-N will begin online and at Mahindra dealerships from July 30, 11 am onwards. The automaker has planned to start deliveries of the Scorpio-N SUV in the upcoming festive season. 
The cabin of the newly launched Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV sports a premium look and features a 12-speaker Sony system with 3D surround system.
3/7
The cabin of the newly launched Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV sports a premium look and features a 12-speaker Sony system with 3D surround system.
The Mahindra Scorpio N also features 20.32-cm infotainment screen which is compatible with Apple Car Play and Android Auto. 
4/7
The Mahindra Scorpio N also features 20.32-cm infotainment screen which is compatible with Apple Car Play and Android Auto. 
The Mahindra Scorpio N also comes with the widest sunroof in the segment, rich coffee black leatherette seats, six-way power adjustable seats and 70+ connected car features.
5/7
The Mahindra Scorpio N also comes with the widest sunroof in the segment, rich coffee black leatherette seats, six-way power adjustable seats and 70+ connected car features.
Mahindra Scorpio N is 206 mm long, 97 mm wide and has 70 mm more wheelbase compared to the Scorpio Classic. It rides on R18 and R17 diamond cut alloy wheels, and sports signature double barrel LED Projector headlamps, tall stacked LED tail lamps, shark-fin antenna and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, among other exterior features.
6/7
Mahindra Scorpio N is 206 mm long, 97 mm wide and has 70 mm more wheelbase compared to the Scorpio Classic. It rides on R18 and R17 diamond cut alloy wheels, and sports signature double barrel LED Projector headlamps, tall stacked LED tail lamps, shark-fin antenna and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, among other exterior features.
The Mahindra Scorpio-N features an mStallion petrol engine that can create power output of 200PS and 380 Nm while the mHawk diesel engine is capable of delivering 175 PS and 400 Nm. The automaker says the new SUV delivers the lowest CO2 in its segment. It has six-speed manual as well as auto gearbox options and is also equipped with first-in-segment shift-by-cable technology.
7/7
The Mahindra Scorpio-N features an mStallion petrol engine that can create power output of 200PS and 380 Nm while the mHawk diesel engine is capable of delivering 175 PS and 400 Nm. The automaker says the new SUV delivers the lowest CO2 in its segment. It has six-speed manual as well as auto gearbox options and is also equipped with first-in-segment shift-by-cable technology.

Mahindra & Mahindra launched the Scorpio-N amid much fanfare late last month and at a starting price point of 11.99 lakh. Continuing to bet big on an SUV strategy to garner a larger market share, the company is hoping that the Scorpio-N is able to replicate the resounding success of the updated Thar - launched in 2020, and the XUV700 which was launched in 2021. But while the preceding Thar model was completely phased out and the XUV500 production ended soon after the launch of XUV700, the Scorpio will continue to be offered alongside Scorpio-N with both products being touted as entirely independent of each other despite the name tags.

Mahindra is going the extra distance to highlight that while the newer model does borrow the name from the older model, perhaps looking at benefiting from the legacy created by it for over two decades, the Scorpio-N is an entirely new offering which caters to a unique set of customers who are distinct from existing Scorpio buyers. At the same time though, the company claims that there is still a strong response to - and demand for - the Scorpio. “These are two totally different products, different dimensions, different footprints and different customers that we believe we would cater to. We believe the Scorpio has got its pockets of very high brand equity and we believe it will continue there," Veejay Nakra, President of the automotive division at Mahindra & Mahindra, tells HT Auto. “The Scorpio-N will be for the global Indian and we’ve also simultaneously launched it in Nepal and South Africa."

Scorpio-N is being offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. The SUV also has both manual and auto transmission while there is an AWD on offer as well.
Scorpio-N is being offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. The SUV also has both manual and auto transmission while there is an AWD on offer as well.
Scorpio-N is being offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. The SUV also has both manual and auto transmission while there is an AWD on offer as well.
Scorpio-N is being offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. The SUV also has both manual and auto transmission while there is an AWD on offer as well.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.79 - 15.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹5.83 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.2 kmpl
₹5.84 - 8.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Nakra further highlights that the Scorpio-N, specifically, is targeted at a younger car-buying audience. “Our core target audience is gonna be from age group of 24 to 35," he says about the newest Mahindra offering. “People who want an ESP – every selling proposition – they want everything in a product- design, sophistication, ride and handling, all tech, safety and premium interiors – it’s a full packed house that they look for and we believe that’s what we have with Scorpio-N."

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

But the Scorpio-N, while being projected as a distinctly different model, also carries a premium price tag when compared to Scorpio. Asked if Indian car buyers at larger have mostly become price agnostic, Nakra explains that it is more about what one is getting for the amount one is paying than the amount itself. “We must remember that an Indian customer truly understands the meaning of value for money – that’s in the DNA of Indians, and as an Indian global multi-national, that’s what we have done with this product (Scorpio-N)," he says.

Mahindra Scorpio N VariantsPetrol MTDiesel MT
Z2 11.99 lakhs 12.46 lakhs
Z4 13.49 lakhs 13.99 lakhs
Z6--- 14.99 lakhs
Z8 16.99 lakhs 17.49 lakhs
Z8L 18.99 lakhs 19.49 lakhs

But while value proposition could indeed contribute to the success of any new model in the market, the consequent high demand brings with it its own set of challenges. This is especially true in the current scenario when models like Thar and XUV700 have waiting period spanning several months at the very least. And Nakra is candid enough to admit the challenge at hand. “We continue to get significantly higher bookings for XUV700 every month. But at some point it gets embarrassing," he says. “Any strong brand will always have a waiting but it is always a fine balance - how much is the waiting and how much is the ability to ramp up and deliver and reduce the waiting."

While he is confident that the waiting period for the XUV700 in particular will come down with passing time, Nakra assumed a confident tone when asked about Scorpio-N delivery timelines which are set to start this festive season. “Our inventory planning has taken into consideration that when we want to start deliveries in festive season with certain volume. There has been proper planning for launch and ensuring that supply chain is tied up as we go along through the launch – all of that learning from past has been implemented."

First Published Date: 05 Jul 2022, 02:37 PM IST
TAGS: Scorpio Scorpio-N Mahindra Mahindra & Mahindra Mahindra Scorpio-N Mahindra Scorpio Scorpio N
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Veejay Nakra of Mahindra & Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Scorpio vs Scorpio-N: Why Mahindra opted for a two-pronged SUV sting strategy
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here

Trending this Week

Maruti Brezza has received sporty exteriors with the latest model year update. 
Maruti Brezza 2022 launched in India: Key highlights
The new Brezza is the first model from the Maruti Suzuki camp ever to offer an electric sunroof.
2022 Maruti Brezza gathers over 45,000 bookings even before launch
A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
The latest Mahindra Scorpio-N has made a fan following not just in India, but worldwide.
Watch Pakistanis go gaga over Mahindra Scorpio-N, ‘it's better than Fortuner’

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Watch: Veejay Nakra on Scorpio-N and Mahindra's larger SUV strategy
Watch: Veejay Nakra on Scorpio-N and Mahindra's larger SUV strategy
Scorpio vs Scorpio-N: Why Mahindra opted for a two-pronged SUV sting strategy
Scorpio vs Scorpio-N: Why Mahindra opted for a two-pronged SUV sting strategy
Lexus ES gets new technologies and interior updates, ditches touchpads
Lexus ES gets new technologies and interior updates, ditches touchpads
Keeway K-Light 250V cruiser launched at ₹2.89 lakh, rivals Royal Enfield bikes
Keeway K-Light 250V cruiser launched at 2.89 lakh, rivals Royal Enfield bikes
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city