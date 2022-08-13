Save up to ₹54,000 on Maruti Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Alto and others in August

HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki is offering heavy discounts on most of its cars sold through the Arena dealerships. The new Brezza and the Ertiga are the only two models left out of the scheme this month.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Aug 2022, 12:48 PM
The new Celerio from Maruti Suzuki is offered at a discount of up to ₹54,000 in August.
Maruti Suzuki is offering handsome discounts on its cars sold through the Arena dealerships in August. The offers are applicable till the end of the month. The Maruti cars that can be bought at discounted rates include the new Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, S-Presso, Eeco and Alto. The discounts are offered under its corporate, cash and exchange bonus schemes. Maruti Suzuki has not included its new Brezza sub-compact SUV, which was launched recently, under the scheme. It has also kept the new generation Ertiga out of the list.

Here is a look at the discount rate for Maruti cars in July.

Maruti Alto

Maruti is offering an overall discount of 22,000 on its popular hatchback Alto 800. It is offering a cash discount of 8,000, an exchange bonus of 10,000 and a corporate discount of 4,000.

Maruti Suzuki Alto
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
1196 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.11 kmpl
₹4.3 - 5.61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.11 - 5.93 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.15 - 6.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.2 kmpl
₹5.84 - 8.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.26 kmpl
₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Maruti S-Presso

Maruti is offering an overall discount of 54,000 on this model. This includes cash of 35,000 and exchange bonus of 15,000. Besides these two, one can also avail a corporate discount worth 4,000.

Maruti Eeco

Maruti is offering an overall discount of 22,000 on Eeco. This includes cash discount and exchange bonus worth 10,000 each. Apart from this, there is also a corporate bonus of 2,000 on the Eeco.

Maruti Celerio

Maruti is offering an overall discount of 54,000 on the Celerio hatchback, which was launched late last year. This includes cash of 35,000 and exchange bonus of 15,000. There is also a corporate discount of 4,000.

Maruti WagonR

Maruti is offering the maximum discount of 30,000 on its best-selling model in the country. This includes a 10,000 cash discount, an exchange bonus of 15,000 and a corporate discount of 5,000 on it.

Maruti Swift

Maruti is offering an overall discount of 40,000 on its premium hatchback. This includes 20,000 in cash and an exchange bonus of 15,000. This also includes a corporate discount of 5,000.

Maruti Dzire

Maruti is offering a total discount of 18,000 on the sub-compact sedan. This includes cash discount of 5,000 and exchange bonus of 10,000. Along with this, there will also be a corporate discount of 3,000.

First Published Date: 13 Aug 2022, 12:48 PM IST
