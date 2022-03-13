HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Russia Bans Car Exports In A Retaliatory Move Against Sanctions: Report

Russia bans car exports in a retaliatory move against sanctions: Report

Stellantis and Hyundai are among the carmakers that have been impacted by the Russian government's export ban.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Mar 2022, 06:03 PM
Opel Vivaro is one of the vehicles that is manufactured in Russia and exported to Western countries.
Opel Vivaro is one of the vehicles that is manufactured in Russia and exported to Western countries.
Opel Vivaro is one of the vehicles that is manufactured in Russia and exported to Western countries.
Opel Vivaro is one of the vehicles that is manufactured in Russia and exported to Western countries.

In a retaliatory move against the sanctions imposed by the US, UK, EU among others, Russia has banned exports of more than 200 items to western countries., which include cars made in the country as well. The ban on the export of these items will last through the end of the year, reveals a report by the TASS news agency.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read: Automotive world's sanctions against Russia: A quick look)

BBC News has reported that the export ban imposed by Russia targets approximately 48 countries that have announced sanctions against Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.  The report claims that the Russian government announced this ban to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of key sectors of its economy.

Automakers such as Stellantis and Hyundai are among the impacted ones due to this export ban. Stellantis operates a manufacturing plant in Kaluga from which it exports Citroen Jumpy, Peugeot Expert and Opel Vivaro to Western European countries. This export ban comes as a blow to the fourth-largest carmaker of the world as it planned to make the Kaluga facility an export hub to supply engines and cars to Europe, Latin America and North Africa.

Among others, Hyundai and Kia jointly operate manufacturing plants in Russia. The South Korean auto major group too decided to suspend its operations in the country. The company said that it suspended operations at the company's Russia plant due to a logistics issue with components delivery.

Several automakers have announced production suspension so far in their Russian manufacturing plants since the Ukraine crisis started late last month. Several automakers also announced the suspension of car exports to the Russian market. Some of the automakers such as General Motors, Daimler Truck have announced they would stop their collaboration with their Russian joint venture partners due to the Ukraine crisis.

First Published Date: 13 Mar 2022, 06:03 PM IST
TAGS: Stellantis Peugeot
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city