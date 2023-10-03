HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Renault Teases Kardian Crossover For Emerging Markets Ahead Of October 25 Debut. Will It Come To India?

Renault teases Kardian crossover featuring brand’s new lighting pattern

Renault has teased its new Kardian crossover, which comes as a B-segment crossover. The Renault Kardian is slated to debut on October 25 and features a new design philosophy. The crossover has been developed for emerging markets like Brazil. Traditionally, Renault has previously launched cars in India that were developed for markets like Brazil or Russia. This fuels the speculation that the French automaker may bring the Kardian crossover to India, especially considering the fact that SUVs and crossovers have been witnessing an all-time high demand here, over the last few years.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Renault Kardian
Renault Kardian crossover comes as the first model outside Europe to feature the French automaker's revamped design philosophy.
Renault Kardian
Renault Kardian crossover comes as the first model outside Europe to feature the French automaker's revamped design philosophy.

The Renault Kardian comes as the first model from the automaker to feature its new front profile design language outside Europe. The latest teaser shows the Kardian sports a redesigned brand logo and its unique lighting signature. The fresh photos are not very revealing but show the crossover's compact silhouette. It gets slim LED headlamps at the top of the face, with grey plastic inserts in the bumper, which likely house the fog lamps. The teaser image also shows what looks like a trapezoidal lower grille opening.

Watch: Renault Kiger 2021: First drive review

The images also reveal the crossover's roof bars and rear fenders. It could come as a high-riding alternative to the Dacia Sandero Stepway hatchback and will feature a handful of rugged upgrades such as a raised ride height, integrated skid plates, plastic cladding on fenders and wheel arches along with other elements to give it a beefy look. Previously, Renault showed off the crossover's liftgate, revealing the model word mark underneath the new badge. Besides that, a portion of the tailgate and the roof spoiler too were showcased.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
₹ 4.07 - 6.45 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
₹ 6.50 - 11.23 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Renault City K-ze (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ZE
₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber
₹ 6.33 - 8.97 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
₹ 4.70 - 7.65 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.99 - 5.83 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Renault has not revealed the interior of the Kardian, but expect it to come sporting a host of modern features. Powering the crossover would be a 1.0-litre engine capable of churning out 64 bhp peak power. Also, there would be a turbocharged 1.0-litre engine as well, which can crank out 88 bh peak power.

First Published Date: 03 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 349
Amazon_Logo
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.