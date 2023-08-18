Renault rolls out Showroom on Wheels in Maharashtra, accessible at 31 touchpoints

HT Auto
Renault India has announced its new campaign “Renault Experience Days" in a bid to reach out to customers at more locations across the country. As part of the new initiative, the French automaker has introduced “Showroom on Wheels" across 625 locations in India, which includes 31 locations in the state of Maharashtra. The new campaign aims to change the way customers experience and engage with Renault.

18 Aug 2023
(L-R) Sudhir Malhotra, VP Sales & Marketing with Venkatram Mamillapal, Country CEO & MD - Renault India Operations
(L-R) Sudhir Malhotra, VP Sales & Marketing with Venkatram Mamillapal, Country CEO & MD - Renault India Operations

The Renault Showroom on Wheels initiative brings a mobile showroom to the customer’s doorstep. The automaker will also bring Workshop on Wheels which brings after-sales services to the customer in a similar manner. Customers visiting these locations not only get to check out the car but also get on-spot test drives, booking and finance options. Previously, other carmakers including Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen, and Mahindra have also rolled out mobile showrooms to increase their respective reach across the country.

Also Read : Renault-Nissan working on two new electric models for the Indian market

Renault's mobile showroom will be available across 31 locations in Maharashtra

Speaking on the initiative, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO - Managing Director, Renault India Operations, shared his excitement about the initiative, stating, &quot; We are thrilled to introduce the Renault Experience Days campaign in the vibrant state of Maharashtra. This initiative marks a significant leap forward in redefining the way our valued customers engage with the brand. Our commitment to innovation and customer-centricity has driven us to bring the showroom and workshop experiences right to our customers' neighbourhoods through the Showroom on Wheels, and Workshop on Wheels offerings."

The new Showroom on Wheels will serve as a mobile extension of Renault dealerships. It will feature interactive displays of the Kwid, Triber and Kiger models. On the other hand, the Workshop on Wheels will see Renault technicians going to the customer’s doorstep to carry out vehicle servicing and repairs. Currently, Renault India has over 450 dealers and 500 service touchpoints including 230+ ‘workshop on wheels’ across the country.

First Published Date: 18 Aug 2023, 18:50 PM IST

