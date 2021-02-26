Renault India will commence deliveries of the Kiger sub-4 metre compact SUV on March 3, informed the French automaker. Launched in India on February 15, bookings for the car have started on the same day at an amount of ₹11,000. The Renault Kiger is priced between ₹5.45 lakh to ₹9.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

(Also Read: In pics: Renault Kiger ups the game in the sub-compact SUV segment)

Based on the Nissan Magnite’s platform, the Renault Kiger competes with rivals like Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Toyota Urban Cruiser and the Nissan Magnite as well. Renault Kiger is available in four different variants - RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ.

Renault Kiger gets the contemporary design available in other Renault models. It gets tri-LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, twin-slat chrome grille, C-shaped LED taillights, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, functional roof rails etc. Besides the mono colour options, the Renault Kiger is available in dual-tone paint options as well.

Inside the cabin, Renault Kiger gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Besides that, it also gets a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, wireless phone charger, PM 2.5 air filter, hands-free smart access card, Arkamys 3D audio system with speakers and ambient lighting as well.

Renault is offering five different accessory packs for the Kiger compact SUV - Smart+, Smart, SUV, Attractive and Essential. The SUV gets a couple of powertrain options. These include a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine churning out 100 PS of power output and 160 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed X-Tronic CVT automatic option is also there.

There is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine generating 72 PS of maximum power and 96 Nm of peak torque. The engine is available with a 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed Easy-R AMT as well.