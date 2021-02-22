Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: Renault Kiger ups the game in the sub-compact SUV segment

In pics: Renault Kiger ups the game in the sub-compact SUV segment

9 Photos . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 02:09 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Renault Kiger is a sub-compact SUV that is tailor-made for Indian market.
  • The SUV is available in two petrol engine options, three transmission choices and in multiple exterior colours.
Renault Kiger SUV is currently the most affordable sub-compact SUV in India. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
1/9Renault Kiger SUV is currently the most affordable sub-compact SUV in India. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Renault hopes that Kiger will be able to storm the sub-compact SUV thanks to its sporty looks and a spacious cabin. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
2/9Renault hopes that Kiger will be able to storm the sub-compact SUV thanks to its sporty looks and a spacious cabin. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The Renault Kiger is offered in multiple exterior colour options including dual-tone schemes. It also offers a host of decal options to the customers. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
3/9The Renault Kiger is offered in multiple exterior colour options including dual-tone schemes. It also offers a host of decal options to the customers. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Renault Kiger gets 205 mm of ground clearance that makes it a capable SUV on most of the Indian road conditions. It runs on 16-inch alloy wheels. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
4/9Renault Kiger gets 205 mm of ground clearance that makes it a capable SUV on most of the Indian road conditions. It runs on 16-inch alloy wheels. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Renault Kiger is a global product made-in-India and it gets a whole list of features. The SUV comes with a first-in-segment PM2.5 Clean Air Filter. (Image: HT Auto/Sabysachi Dasgupta)
5/9Renault Kiger is a global product made-in-India and it gets a whole list of features. The SUV comes with a first-in-segment PM2.5 Clean Air Filter. (Image: HT Auto/Sabysachi Dasgupta)
The sub-compact SUV gets a stylish and feature-packed cabin. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
7/9The sub-compact SUV gets a stylish and feature-packed cabin. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Inside the cabin, Renault Kiger gets 3D floor mats along with designer mats,
8/9Inside the cabin, Renault Kiger gets 3D floor mats along with designer mats,
The Renault Kiger's cabin gets a rotary dial to select the drive modes. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
9/9The Renault Kiger's cabin gets a rotary dial to select the drive modes. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
