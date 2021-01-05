Renault on Tuesday announced that it is all set to globally reveal the upcoming Kiger SUV in India on January 28th. The car will be first launched in India followed by its debut in other international markets.

The Kiger sub-compact SUV has been developed on the company's CMFA+ platform. It is bound to rival the likes of other sub-4 meter SUVs such as Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

"Renault KIGER has already made a strong impression for its distinctive styling, which is sporty, masculine and modern. Built on the CMFA+ Platform, Renault KIGER will come loaded with several smart attributes and features which will include some best-in-class offerings that will complement the design and styling of the car. Renault KIGER will be powered by an all-new turbo engine and will offer an exciting drive," the company noted in a recent press release.

The company has announced in the past that it aims to hit million sales target in India with the help of upcoming Kiger SUV. Renault currently has over 6.5 lakh customers in the country.