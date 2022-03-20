Porsche mulls possible joint venture with Apple, eyes technology collaboration

Porsche seems to be mulling a joint venture with US technology giant Apple. The German sports car manufacturer under the Volkswagen AG is currently discussing possible joint projects with the iPhone maker as well as with some other technology companies as well, as Porsche CEO Oliver Blume has revealed.

Blume has revealed that late last year, Porsche's managers travelled to the US to discuss possible joint projects with Apple and some other tech companies as well. He also said that the automaker is aiming to expand its technology co-operation with Apple.

"We already have Apple CarPlay, we will expand on that," Oliver Blume said. Adding further, Blume said that Porsche and Apple traditionally cooperate closely and that they were on the same wavelength. Also, the two companies will soon make decisions on future projects as well.

Blume has also indicated that Porsche has been considering whether to enter Formula One arena. However, he also said that no decisions have been made so far regarding its aspirations of joining Formula One. Interestingly, this revelation comes after a German newspaper had reported in January this year that Volkswagen's supervisory board would decide at the end of February whether both its luxury car brands Audi and Porsche would join the Formula One.

Meanwhile, several other reports claim that both Audi and Porsche are set to join Formula One in 2026, powering McLaren and Red Bull. Audi has been mulling the idea of having its own F1 team as well. In that case, the two Volkswagen-owned carmakers will act as powertrain suppliers to the Formula One teams.

Porsche is claimed to have an arrangement with Red Bull Racing in works, which would be enacted after the F1 team's current period with Honda is over. Apart from that, there are speculations that Audi might join hands with Williams and Porsche would partner with Alpha Tauri or even Haas.

