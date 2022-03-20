HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Porsche Mulls Possible Joint Venture With Apple, Eyes Technology Collaboration

Porsche mulls possible joint venture with Apple, eyes technology collaboration

Porsche is also considering joining Formula One, as a powertrain supplier.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Mar 2022, 09:48 AM
Porsche already has a strong connection with the motorsports arena.
Porsche already has a strong connection with the motorsports arena.
Porsche already has a strong connection with the motorsports arena.
Porsche already has a strong connection with the motorsports arena.

Porsche seems to be mulling a joint venture with US technology giant Apple. The German sports car manufacturer under the Volkswagen AG is currently discussing possible joint projects with the iPhone maker as well as with some other technology companies as well, as Porsche CEO Oliver Blume has revealed.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 69.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Jaguar F-pace (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-pace
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 69.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 75.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Land Rover Defender (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Defender
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 76.57 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: Porsche confirms its first electric two-seater car will be a 718 model)

Blume has revealed that late last year, Porsche's managers travelled to the US to discuss possible joint projects with Apple and some other tech companies as well. He also said that the automaker is aiming to expand its technology co-operation with Apple.

"We already have Apple CarPlay, we will expand on that," Oliver Blume said. Adding further, Blume said that Porsche and Apple traditionally cooperate closely and that they were on the same wavelength. Also, the two companies will soon make decisions on future projects as well.

Blume has also indicated that Porsche has been considering whether to enter Formula One arena. However, he also said that no decisions have been made so far regarding its aspirations of joining Formula One. Interestingly, this revelation comes after a German newspaper had reported in January this year that Volkswagen's supervisory board would decide at the end of February whether both its luxury car brands Audi and Porsche would join the Formula One.

Meanwhile, several other reports claim that both Audi and Porsche are set to join Formula One in 2026, powering McLaren and Red Bull. Audi has been mulling the idea of having its own F1 team as well. In that case, the two Volkswagen-owned carmakers will act as powertrain suppliers to the Formula One teams.

Porsche is claimed to have an arrangement with Red Bull Racing in works, which would be enacted after the F1 team's current period with Honda is over. Apart from that, there are speculations that Audi might join hands with Williams and Porsche would partner with Alpha Tauri or even Haas.

First Published Date: 20 Mar 2022, 09:48 AM IST
TAGS: Porsche Apple sportscar luxury car Formula One Motorsport F1
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Oben Rorr comes with an eye-catching design.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launched at 99,999, promises 200 km range
File photo used for representational purpose.
Renault is reluctant to leave Russia. Know why
The second-generation Toyota Mirai was launched in 2020.
Toyota Mirai, India's 1st hydrogen-based fuel-cell e-car, starts pilot study
The 2022 Jupiter 135LC features new bodywork which makes it look sportier.
2022 Yamaha Jupiter 135LC launched: Key highlights
Screengrab taken from video posted on Twitter by @UAWeapons
This BMW 6 Series is modified for machine gun by Ukrainians to fight Russians

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

BMW teases new all-electric iX1 crossover, promises 438 km range
BMW teases new all-electric iX1 crossover, promises 438 km range
Porsche aims for over 80% of new vehicle sales to be fully-electric by 2030
Porsche aims for over 80% of new vehicle sales to be fully-electric by 2030
Teslas among most unreliable electric cars, reveals study
Teslas among most unreliable electric cars, reveals study
Volvo to expand R&D operations in India by setting up 'Vehicle TechLab'
Volvo to expand R&D operations in India by setting up 'Vehicle TechLab'
BMW delivers more than 2.5 million vehicles including over 1,00,000 EVs in 2021
BMW delivers more than 2.5 million vehicles including over 1,00,000 EVs in 2021

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city