A Porsche 911 delivers ice cream in Chicago: There's a catch

German sportscar manufacturer Porsche joined hands with an ice cream brand to bring something unique. Under the collaboration, the two companies brought a wide range of ice cream varieties that are coloured in Porsche's original shades. Also, the packaging of these ice creams too bears Porsche's touch. If that was not enough, the ice creams were delivered in a Porsche 911 painted uniquely blending all the colours from the automaker's palette.

The limited edition ice cream pops were made to celebrate National Ice Cream Day on 17th July in the US. The five flavours - Mint Green, Strawberry Red, Macadamia Metallic, Frozen Berry Metallic, and Lime Gold Metallic – each have distinct recipes from the other and come inspired by Porsche's colour palette.

Speaking about this unique collaboration, Ayesha Coker, Vice President of Marketing of Porsche Cars North America, said that this was a fun project and attempted to bring a smile, just like the customizable colours available on all of the automaker's cars. "This has been a fun project and one we hope will evoke a smile, just like the customizable colours available on all of our cars. We genuinely thought there weren’t many things cooler than one of our special colours for your dream Porsche, but this ice cream might just have that beat," Coker further added.

Dana Salls Cree, the owner of Pretty Cool Ice Cream, the company with which Porsche tied up for the project, has had a long connection with Porsche vehicles since her childhood. Her uncle used to restore Porsche cars and restored more than 200 models in 50 years. Speaking about the project, she said that similar to all Porsche sports cars, the ice cream pops are truly a passion project.

