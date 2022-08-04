HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News A Porsche 911 Delivers Ice Cream In Chicago: There's A Catch

A Porsche 911 delivers ice cream in Chicago: There's a catch

Porsche joined hands with Pretty Cool Ice Cream company to celebrate National Ice Cream Day in the US.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Aug 2022, 09:40 AM
The Porsche 911 delivery car was painted uniquely in the shades that influenced the ice cream pops.
The Porsche 911 delivery car was painted uniquely in the shades that influenced the ice cream pops.
The Porsche 911 delivery car was painted uniquely in the shades that influenced the ice cream pops.
The Porsche 911 delivery car was painted uniquely in the shades that influenced the ice cream pops.

German sportscar manufacturer Porsche joined hands with an ice cream brand to bring something unique. Under the collaboration, the two companies brought a wide range of ice cream varieties that are coloured in Porsche's original shades. Also, the packaging of these ice creams too bears Porsche's touch. If that was not enough, the ice creams were delivered in a Porsche 911 painted uniquely blending all the colours from the automaker's palette.

(Also Read: How Porsche and others plotted Herbert Diess's ouster as Volkswagen CEO)

The limited edition ice cream pops were made to celebrate National Ice Cream Day on 17th July in the US. The five flavours - Mint Green, Strawberry Red, Macadamia Metallic, Frozen Berry Metallic, and Lime Gold Metallic – each have distinct recipes from the other and come inspired by Porsche's colour palette.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Porsche 911 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911
2981 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 11.11 kmpl
₹1.64 - 3.08 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche 911 Gt3 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911 Gt3
3996 cc | Petrol | 9 kmpl
₹2.49 Crore**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche Taycan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Taycan
 
₹1.5 - 2.1 Crore**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche 718 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 718
1988 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 13.51 kmpl
₹85.46 Lakhs - 1.64 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maserati Quattroporte (HT Auto photo)
Maserati Quattroporte
2979 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9 kmpl
₹1.64 - 1.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw M5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw M5
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.12 kmpl
₹1.69 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Speaking about this unique collaboration, Ayesha Coker, Vice President of Marketing of Porsche Cars North America, said that this was a fun project and attempted to bring a smile, just like the customizable colours available on all of the automaker's cars. "This has been a fun project and one we hope will evoke a smile, just like the customizable colours available on all of our cars. We genuinely thought there weren’t many things cooler than one of our special colours for your dream Porsche, but this ice cream might just have that beat," Coker further added.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Dana Salls Cree, the owner of Pretty Cool Ice Cream, the company with which Porsche tied up for the project, has had a long connection with Porsche vehicles since her childhood. Her uncle used to restore Porsche cars and restored more than 200 models in 50 years. Speaking about the project, she said that similar to all Porsche sports cars, the ice cream pops are truly a passion project.

First Published Date: 04 Aug 2022, 09:38 AM IST
TAGS: Porsche Porsche 911 sportscar luxury car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built

Trending this Week

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹23.90 lakh.
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV) has announced that the trial run for India's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur will start from September 9, 2022. (File photo)
Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms
The National Green Tribunal has ordered phasing out of private and commercial vehicles older than 15 years in West Bengal by the end of this year.
Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Maserati tries to prove a point, offers 10-year warranty for engine and gearbox
Maserati tries to prove a point, offers 10-year warranty for engine and gearbox
West Bengal govt to procure 1180 electric buses from Tata Motors by 2023 end
West Bengal govt to procure 1180 electric buses from Tata Motors by 2023 end
Racist much? ‘Small eyes’ say Chinese drivers on drowsiness detection tech
Racist much? ‘Small eyes’ say Chinese drivers on drowsiness detection tech
BMW 3-Series EV could launch in 2027, to have separate platforms for EV and ICEs
BMW 3-Series EV could launch in 2027, to have separate platforms for EV and ICEs
Can Hyundai, Kia cars be stolen using just a USB cable? Here's a quick check
Can Hyundai, Kia cars be stolen using just a USB cable? Here's a quick check

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city