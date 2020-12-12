Porsche has recently announced that it has clocked 1 million production milestone for its iconic Cayenne SUV. The celebratory model was recently produced at the firm's Slovakia plant. The unit came finished in a shade of Carmine Red and was delivered to a customer in Germany.

The model was introduced for the very first time 18 years back in 2002 at the Paris Motor Show. Till date, folks at Stuttgart have introduced three generations of the SUV and the latest generation made its way to the Indian market back in 2018. The entry-level pricing for the model has been kept at ₹1.19 crore (ex-showroom). It is present in three variants - the Cayenne Cayenne E-Hybrid, and the Cayenne Turbo.

The international-spec model is offered in a slew of engine options including an Audi-made 3.0-liter V-6 turbo which is reserved for the entry-level models, a 2.9-liter V-6 turbo for the mid-range models, and the range-topping GTS and turbo models with a turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8. Moreover, the firm has introduced two hybrids as well, based on the 2.9 V-6 and the 4.0 V-8 options.

The India-spec Porsche Cayenne is offered with a 3.0-litre V6 petrol and a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine options. The current-gen model come based on the Audi-engineered MLB platform. For the record, this platform is also shared with a large number of VW Group cars and SUVs, including the Lamborghini Urus as well as the Bentley Bentayga.