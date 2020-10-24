Planning Mahindra Thar 2020? Here's how long you might have to wait for delivery

Mahindra introduced the much-awaited new-gen Thar SUV in the Indian market earlier in October at a starting price of ₹9.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The company announced recently that it has clocked over 15,000 bookings for the Thar 2020. Customer deliveries of the all-new model are set to begin in the first week of November.

Waiting period for the all-new Thar has stretched up to over 3 months on select variants, dealer sources have confirmed. The longer waiting period is said to be mainly on the automatic diesel variants. The company has informed in the past that it is now ramping up capacity to cater to the demand in a timely manner.

The Mahindra Thar is available for purchase in AX and LX trims, and there are six colour options available including Rocky Beige, Red Rage, Aquamarine, Mystic Copper, Napoli Black and Galaxy Grey.

Under the hood, the new-gen Thar is available in both petrol as well as diesel engine options. There is a 2.0-litre mStallion 150 TGDi petrol engine which has been rated to produce 150 bhp of maximum power at 5,000 rpm and 300 Nm of peak torque is experienced between 1,250-3,000 rpm. There are two transmission options available - six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter. In the automatic avatar, the engine produces a higher 320 Nm of torque.

The second engine option includes a 2.2-litre mHawk 130 unit which delivers 130 bhp of power at 3,750 rpm and 300 Nm of torque peaks between 1,600-2,800 rpm. It also gets the same six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter options.

Some of the key features on the new Thar include splash-proof infotainment screen, roof-mounted speakers, splash-proof AC control buttons and steering-mounted controls. The company has also recently rolled out a long list of accessories and merchandise for the new SUV. (Read full report here)

The Thar stands up to its reputation of being a hardcore adventure vehicle with its standard four-wheel-drive system with high and low reduction gear.