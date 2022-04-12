HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Petrol, Diesel Prices Steady For Six Days, Slight Relief From Relentless Hikes

Petrol, diesel prices steady for six days, slight relief from relentless hikes

Petrol and diesel were last hiked in India on April 6.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Apr 2022, 09:57 AM
Petrol prices have shot through the roof and have been maintaining skyward movement in recent weeks. (REUTERS)
Petrol prices have shot through the roof and have been maintaining skyward movement in recent weeks. (REUTERS)
Petrol prices have shot through the roof and have been maintaining skyward movement in recent weeks. (REUTERS)
Petrol prices have shot through the roof and have been maintaining skyward movement in recent weeks.

Petrol and diesel prices are steady on Tuesday for six days in a row after surging by 10 per litre for each since March 22. The oil marketing companies have kept daily price revision on hold for the last six days, in the light of lowering crude oil prices in the international market. Petrol and diesel were last hiked in India on April 6.

(Also read: Auto rickshaw, cab drivers in Delhi demand CNG subsidy, stage protest)

The price of petrol in Delhi on Tuesday stands high at 105.41 per litre and diesel price at 96.67 per litre. Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai currently stand at 120.51 a litre and 104.77 per litre. The pause in daily price hikes comes as a relief to the motorists and common people.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Kodiaq Petrol Bs6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Kodiaq Petrol Bs6
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details

Petrol and diesel prices witnessed a rapid surge last year before November. However, with the reduction of excise duty by the central government and VAT rate cuts by several state governments, petrol and diesel prices dipped in November 2021. After a four and half month hiatus, the oil marketing companies restarted daily price revision again last month, right after the results of the five state assembly elections were announced.

After the price revision resumed last month, in just two weeks, both petrol and diesel prices were increased by 10 a litre for each fuel putting pressure on the motorists and common people as well. While the latest pause in daily price hikes brings a slight relief for people, the price of motor fuels may surge again with the slightest volatility in the international crude oil price.

The government blamed the relentless hike in crude oil prices in the international market for the petrol and diesel price surge in India. At one point, crude oil prices hit $139 per barrel a few days ago, in the light of the Russia and Ukraine war.

First Published Date: 12 Apr 2022, 09:57 AM IST
TAGS: Petrol diesel petrol price diesel price fuel price oil price
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Yamaha to launch biofuel motorcycles, adopts go-slow strategy for EVs: Report
Yamaha to launch biofuel motorcycles, adopts go-slow strategy for EVs: Report
Tesla may get into mining lithium, says CEO Elon Musk
Tesla may get into mining lithium, says CEO Elon Musk
Upcoming car launches in India in April 2022: All you need to know
Upcoming car launches in India in April 2022: All you need to know
Petrol price peaks but so does demand, sales now at 3-year high. Here's why
Petrol price peaks but so does demand, sales now at 3-year high. Here's why
Watch: Rimac Nevera undertakes intensive winter testing ahead of deliveries
Watch: Rimac Nevera undertakes intensive winter testing ahead of deliveries

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city