Auto rickshaw, cab drivers in Delhi demand CNG subsidy, stage protest

Since January this year, CNG prices have gone up by about ₹ 11 per kg so far. The increase comes on the back of a surge in gas prices globally.

Hundreds of auto-rickshaw, taxi and cab drivers in Delhi came together to stage a protest at the Delhi secretariat on Monday against hike in CNG prices. They demanded a subsidy on CNG and threatened to go on an indefinite strike from April 18 if their demand was not met.

The protest was held under the aegis of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, whose general secretary Rajendra Soni said that the "unprecedented" hike in the rate of CNG has broken the backbone of auto and cab drivers. “CNG is now sold at a price above ₹69 per kg, which is unprecedented. We are demanding that the governments provide ₹35 per kg subsidy on CNG so that we can survive," Soni told PTI.

The representatives of other auto and taxi unions such as the Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union and the All Delhi Auto Taxi Transporters Congress Union have also participated in the protest. The associations have also written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide a subsidy of ₹35 per kg on CNG but the chief minister has not responded so far.

They city's public transport includes cabs, autos, taxis and buses, which are majorly CNG driven. There are around one lakh auto-rickshaws currently plying in the national capital. CNG in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi now costs ₹69.11 per kg, with the price rising by ₹13.1 per kg in a month.

It has also impacted the price of petrol and diesel. The recent hikes in CNG rates will hit commuters hard as they are already grappling with rising petrol and diesel prices.

(with inputs from PTI)

