HT Auto
Home Auto News Auto Rickshaw, Cab Drivers In Delhi Demand Cng Subsidy, Stage Protest

Auto rickshaw, cab drivers in Delhi demand CNG subsidy, stage protest

Since January this year, CNG prices have gone up by about 11 per kg so far. The increase comes on the back of a surge in gas prices globally.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Apr 2022, 07:23 AM
File photo of a taxi used for representational purpose only (AP)
File photo of a taxi used for representational purpose only (AP)
File photo of a taxi used for representational purpose only (AP)
File photo of a taxi used for representational purpose only

Hundreds of auto-rickshaw, taxi and cab drivers in Delhi came together to stage a protest at the Delhi secretariat on Monday against hike in CNG prices. They demanded a subsidy on CNG and threatened to go on an indefinite strike from April 18 if their demand was not met.

The protest was held under the aegis of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, whose general secretary Rajendra Soni said that the "unprecedented" hike in the rate of CNG has broken the backbone of auto and cab drivers. “CNG is now sold at a price above 69 per kg, which is unprecedented. We are demanding that the governments provide 35 per kg subsidy on CNG so that we can survive," Soni told PTI.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | How LPG or CNG kit installation impacts motor insurance policy: Details here)

The representatives of other auto and taxi unions such as the Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union and the All Delhi Auto Taxi Transporters Congress Union have also participated in the protest. The associations have also written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide a subsidy of 35 per kg on CNG but the chief minister has not responded so far.

They city's public transport includes cabs, autos, taxis and buses, which are majorly CNG driven. There are around one lakh auto-rickshaws currently plying in the national capital. CNG in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi now costs 69.11 per kg, with the price rising by 13.1 per kg in a month.

Since January this year, CNG prices have gone up by about 11 per kg so far. The increase comes on the back of a surge in gas prices globally. It has also impacted the price of petrol and diesel. The recent hikes in CNG rates will hit commuters hard as they are already grappling with rising petrol and diesel prices.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 12 Apr 2022, 07:22 AM IST
TAGS: CNG CNG price hike petrol diesel
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Bookings for next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga opened. Check details
Honda HR-V SUV makes debut with bolder design, to launch later this year.
Honda HR-V SUV makes debut with bolder looks, to launch later this year
Representational image of existing Hero Optima CX. 
2022 Hero Optima CX electric scooter to launch soon
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Maruti Ciaz, Ignis, S-Cross on offer; discounts up to ₹20,000. Check details
Maruti Ciaz, Ignis, S-Cross on offer; discounts up to 20,000. Check details
Watch: Cops pull over autonomous Cruise car for driving without headlights on
Watch: Cops pull over autonomous Cruise car for driving without headlights on
Audi driver wades through Pangong Lake in Ladakh, invites ire on social media
Audi driver wades through Pangong Lake in Ladakh, invites ire on social media
Honda Motor to spend $40 billion on electric vehicles, plans 30 models by 2030
Honda Motor to spend $40 billion on electric vehicles, plans 30 models by 2030
Auto rickshaw, cab drivers in Delhi demand CNG subsidy, stage protest
Auto rickshaw, cab drivers in Delhi demand CNG subsidy, stage protest

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city