People in Pune chose petrol cars over CNG, diesel and EVs: Here's why

Despite the surge in prices for petrol by up to ₹124 per litre, people in Pune preferred to purchase petrol cars over diesel, CNG and electric vehicles between 1st January and 25th August this year, reveals data published by Pune RTO.

(Also Read: How to get a BH registration for your car? A step by step guide)

The RTO data reveals that petrol cars sold nearly double that of CNG cars. As many as 21,285 petrol cars were sold against 10,274 CNG cars during the abovementioned period. On the other hand, 7,574 units of diesel and 1,164 electric cars were sold during the same timeframe in Pune. Not only cars but two-wheelers too witnessed a surge in demand, especially the petrol-powered models. A report published by Hindustan Times reveals that 78,591 petrol bikes have been sold against 11,681 electric bikes this year in the Pune RTO region.

Pune RTO's Deputy regional transport officer Sanjeev Bhor said that there was good sale of all types of vehicles this year as the number of vehicles registered was relatively high till August, as per data. “And there is not much impact seen in the registration of petrol cars as compared to CNG cars in this period as we have registered a total of 21,285 petrol cars and 10,274 CNG cars from January to August 2022," he further added.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The report claims that due to the pandemic, the need to have a four-wheeler increased among people and hence, the sale of cars too increased. While most of the customers look for CNG cars, the price difference between petrol and CNG vehicles results in people opting for the former one. While calculating the usage of cars and how much fuel is required for a family, people preferred to purchase petrol cars, claims the report.

From February this year, there was a continuous hike in fuel prices, and in May, the prices of petrol peaked at ₹120 per litre. At the same time, there was an increase every month in the prices of CNG, and at one point, the prices reached ₹92 per kg in Pune. However, now the prices have reduced in the city and petrol costs ₹105 per litre, whereas CNG costs ₹85 per kg.

First Published Date: