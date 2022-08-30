HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News People In Pune Chose Petrol Cars Over Cng, Diesel And Evs: Here's Why

People in Pune chose petrol cars over CNG, diesel and EVs: Here's why

While many people show interest about CNG cars, they come with huge pricing difference with petrol models.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Aug 2022, 15:42 PM
Petrol cars have been witnessing a surge in demand compared to diesel, CNG or electric ones.
Petrol cars have been witnessing a surge in demand compared to diesel, CNG or electric ones.
Petrol cars have been witnessing a surge in demand compared to diesel, CNG or electric ones.
Petrol cars have been witnessing a surge in demand compared to diesel, CNG or electric ones.

Despite the surge in prices for petrol by up to 124 per litre, people in Pune preferred to purchase petrol cars over diesel, CNG and electric vehicles between 1st January and 25th August this year, reveals data published by Pune RTO.

(Also Read: How to get a BH registration for your car? A step by step guide)

The RTO data reveals that petrol cars sold nearly double that of CNG cars. As many as 21,285 petrol cars were sold against 10,274 CNG cars during the abovementioned period. On the other hand, 7,574 units of diesel and 1,164 electric cars were sold during the same timeframe in Pune. Not only cars but two-wheelers too witnessed a surge in demand, especially the petrol-powered models. A report published by Hindustan Times reveals that 78,591 petrol bikes have been sold against 11,681 electric bikes this year in the Pune RTO region.

Pune RTO's Deputy regional transport officer Sanjeev Bhor said that there was good sale of all types of vehicles this year as the number of vehicles registered was relatively high till August, as per data. “And there is not much impact seen in the registration of petrol cars as compared to CNG cars in this period as we have registered a total of 21,285 petrol cars and 10,274 CNG cars from January to August 2022," he further added.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The report claims that due to the pandemic, the need to have a four-wheeler increased among people and hence, the sale of cars too increased. While most of the customers look for CNG cars, the price difference between petrol and CNG vehicles results in people opting for the former one. While calculating the usage of cars and how much fuel is required for a family, people preferred to purchase petrol cars, claims the report.

From February this year, there was a continuous hike in fuel prices, and in May, the prices of petrol peaked at 120 per litre. At the same time, there was an increase every month in the prices of CNG, and at one point, the prices reached 92 per kg in Pune. However, now the prices have reduced in the city and petrol costs 105 per litre, whereas CNG costs 85 per kg.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 30 Aug 2022, 15:42 PM IST
TAGS: petrol diesel electric car electric vehicle CNG car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot
From Toyota and Maruti Suzuki entering the mid-size SUV space to a sportier Venue and more, it promises to be an action-packed September in the Indian car market.
Grand Vitara to XUV400 EV and more: SUVs lined up for launch in September
Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Lamborghini will drive in the Huracan Tecnica, powered by a V10 engine, to India on August 25.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica to launch in India tomorrow: What to expect
Bajaj CT125X comes with a 125 cc air-cooled engine. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 
Bajaj CT X, India's most-affordable 125cc bike, launched. Check price
Tata Motors has teased an upcoming SUV for the Indian market soon.
Arriving soon: A special edition Tata Motors SUV teased ahead of debut
Toll tax on national highways: The user fee on a stretch of National Highway is collected as per the individual Notification published in the Official Gazette by the Central Government. (File photo)
No toll tax on national highways if returning within 12 hours? Claims debunked

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

People in Pune chose petrol cars over CNG, diesel and EVs: Here's why
People in Pune chose petrol cars over CNG, diesel and EVs: Here's why
Ather Energy rolls out 50,000th unit of its electric scooters
Ather Energy rolls out 50,000th unit of its electric scooters
Vehicle registration, learner license process to be online in WB: Details here
Vehicle registration, learner license process to be online in WB: Details here
MG Motor to offer Advanced Gloster SUV with over 75 connected car features
MG Motor to offer Advanced Gloster SUV with over 75 connected car features
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Price, Specs and features compared
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Price, Specs and features compared

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city