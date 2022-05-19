HT Auto
Home How-to How To Get A Bh Registration For Your Car? A Step By Step Guide

How to get a BH registration for your car? A step by step guide

BH series registration for a vehicle comes addressing the worries of the car owners who have transferable jobs.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 May 2022, 02:54 PM
BH series registration is approved by RTO.
BH series registration is approved by RTO.
BH series registration is approved by RTO.
BH series registration is approved by RTO.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways introduced the BH series registration plates on 28th August 2021, in an attempt to make mobility and transition of vehicle registration for the defence personnel and government employees hassle-free, considering the fact that shifting vehicle registration to another state is burdensome for the people who have transferable jobs.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹3.15Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹10Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹11.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.14 kmpl
₹14.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Datsun Redi-go (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Redi-go
799 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.71 kmpl
₹3.58Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.4 kmpl
₹3.78Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

(Also Read: How to calculate your car’s mileage? A step by step guide)

Commenced on 15th September 2021, the registrations to secure a BH number plate made a major change in the Indian automobile industry. If you happen to be among the eligible people for receiving a BH registration for your car, here's how you can get a BH registration for your vehicle?

Check eligibility

BH registration is not available for everyone. As of now, the BH registration plate is available for only a select number of people. Currently, the BH series number plates are available for employees of defence sector employees, along with state and central government; who have transferable jobs. Apart from that, private sector employees with offices in more than four states or union territories are also eligible to get BH registration for their personal vehicles.

Filling up online application

While purchasing a new car, the dealer will fill up the online application using Form 20 on the Vahan portal on behalf of the buyer of the car. The dealer needs to select the series type for the vehicle's registration as Bharat Series or BH series.

Submitting required documents

While filling up the online application on the Vahan portal, the dealer will upload the working certificate for the car buyer. The working certificate documents include Form 60 or an official identity card. Apart from that, the dealer will need to submit other documents as well.

Pay online

After filling up the online application on the Vahan portal and submitting all the required documents pay the required fee or motor vehicle tax online. To obtain a BH series registration plate, the vehicle owner has to pay the tax for two years initially.

Approval by RTO

After completing all the procedures, Vahan 4 will generate the BH series number randomly. The approval of the BH series application will be given by the concerned RTO.

 

How to get BH registration for your car
Step 1 :

Check eligibility

Step 2 :

Filling up online application

Step 3 :

Submitting required documents

Step 4 :

Pay online

Step 5 :

Approval by RTO

First Published Date: 19 May 2022, 02:49 PM IST
TAGS: vehicle registration car registration
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

File photo used for representational purpose only
Lucknow civic body bans e-rickshaws citing air pollution
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
The upcoming Ghaziabad-Kanpur Greenfield Corridor promises to reduce travel time between the two cities to just three hours.
Ghaziabad to Kanpur in 3 hours? New Expressway promises to reduce travel time
A unit of the 2022 Scorpio in white colour scheme can be seen rolling off from the production line.
New images of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked from plant, production run starts
Bajaj Pulsar N250 (Representational Image)
‘Bajaj Blade’ nameplate trademarked in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Maruti's new Sonipat plant to produce one million cars annually in 8 years
Maruti's new Sonipat plant to produce one million cars annually in 8 years
Hyundai Santro discontinued: Five reasons for sunset on sunshine car
Hyundai Santro discontinued: Five reasons for sunset on sunshine car
Triumph Tiger 1200 to launch in India on May 24, to take on Ducati and BMW bikes
Triumph Tiger 1200 to launch in India on May 24, to take on Ducati and BMW bikes
How to calculate your car’s mileage? A step by step guide
How to calculate your car’s mileage? A step by step guide
Mahindra joins hands with Volkswagen, to get MEB electric components for its EVs
Mahindra joins hands with Volkswagen, to get MEB electric components for its EVs

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city