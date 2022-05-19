How to get a BH registration for your car? A step by step guide

BH series registration for a vehicle comes addressing the worries of the car owners who have transferable jobs.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways introduced the BH series registration plates on 28th August 2021, in an attempt to make mobility and transition of vehicle registration for the defence personnel and government employees hassle-free, considering the fact that shifting vehicle registration to another state is burdensome for the people who have transferable jobs.

Commenced on 15th September 2021, the registrations to secure a BH number plate made a major change in the Indian automobile industry. If you happen to be among the eligible people for receiving a BH registration for your car, here's how you can get a BH registration for your vehicle?

Check eligibility

BH registration is not available for everyone. As of now, the BH registration plate is available for only a select number of people. Currently, the BH series number plates are available for employees of defence sector employees, along with state and central government; who have transferable jobs. Apart from that, private sector employees with offices in more than four states or union territories are also eligible to get BH registration for their personal vehicles.

Filling up online application

While purchasing a new car, the dealer will fill up the online application using Form 20 on the Vahan portal on behalf of the buyer of the car. The dealer needs to select the series type for the vehicle's registration as Bharat Series or BH series.

Submitting required documents

While filling up the online application on the Vahan portal, the dealer will upload the working certificate for the car buyer. The working certificate documents include Form 60 or an official identity card. Apart from that, the dealer will need to submit other documents as well.

Pay online

After filling up the online application on the Vahan portal and submitting all the required documents pay the required fee or motor vehicle tax online. To obtain a BH series registration plate, the vehicle owner has to pay the tax for two years initially.

Approval by RTO

After completing all the procedures, Vahan 4 will generate the BH series number randomly. The approval of the BH series application will be given by the concerned RTO.

