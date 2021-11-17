Home > Auto > Cars > Over 4 lakh Renault Kwid cars on Indian roads now
Over 4 lakh Renault Kwid cars on Indian roads now

Updated: 17 Nov 2021, 02:38 PM IST HT Auto Desk

Renault, in its 10th year of operation in India, has announced that it has handed over the 4,00,000th Kwid car to a customer recently. The French car major announced that even after years of its launch, the Kwid continues to remain ‘a major disruptor’ in India’s mini-car segment.

 

  • First Published Date : 17 Nov 2021, 02:38 PM IST

