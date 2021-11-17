Over 4 lakh Renault Kwid cars on Indian roads now

Over 4 lakh Renault Kwid cars on Indian roads now1 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2021, 02:38 PM IST
Renault has handed over the 4,00,000th Kwid car to a customer recently.
- Renault Kwid is one of the most popular mini cars present in the Indian market.
Renault, in its 10th year of operation in India, has announced that it has handed over the 4,00,000th Kwid car to a customer recently. The French car major announced that even after years of its launch, the Kwid continues to remain ‘a major disruptor’ in India’s mini-car segment.
