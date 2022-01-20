Order books for all-new Volkswagen Multivan now open in the UK

HT Auto
The new Volkswagen Multivan will be made available for the customers in three trim levels - Life, Style and Energetic.First deliveries for all-new VW Multivan will begin from the end of March.
By HT Auto Desk
20 Jan 2022
Volkswagen has rolled out the prices for its all-new Multivan in the UK market. The new van starts from £43,160 (equivalent to 36.46 lakh). The company has also opened the order books for the new Multivan in the UK market. 

The new VW Multivan will be made available for the customers in three trim levels - Life, Style and Energetic. Also, there would be body two sizes available as per the customer demand. 

Under the hood, there will be three powertrain options – 1.5 TSI 136PS, 2.0 TSI 204PS and 1.4 TSI 218PS eHybrid. In addition, a new diesel powered option - 2.0 TDI 150 PS engine will also be added to the list later this year. 

(Also Read: Volkswagen electric cars record 73% growth in 2021, sells 369,000 EVs globally)

The new Multivan by VW will come out as a replacement model for the previous Volkswagen Caravelle 6.1. It has been updated with a completely refreshed exterior design, more flexible interior, improved connectivity, and, for the first time, a plug-in hybrid option.

To celebrate the commencement of the model bookings, the company is also offering fresh offers on the hybrid trim of the van - 1.4 TSI Multivan eHybrid. As part of the limited offer, this model has been made available from as low as  £399 (equivalent to 33,706) per month.

(Also Read: In fight vs Tesla, VW partners part supplier Bosch to cooperate on car software)

The new Multivan comes based on the company's MQB platform and is offered in up to seven seats options. It is offered with a long list of features including the 25 driver assistance systems, Front Assist, Lane Assist, and a Digital Cockpit plus 10" infotainment system. The new Multivan runs on 16" alloys and is offered with two sliding doors with power latching. The higher-spec ‘Style’ models also get IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights, the Discover Media navigation system, Park Assist, electric sliding doors and tailgate with easy open feature, and 17" alloys, While the top-spec ‘Energetic’ trims additionally get a Harmon Kardon sound system, privacy glass, 18" alloys, and panoramic glass roof.

First Published Date: 20 Jan 2022, 02:59 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Volkswagen Multivan VW 2022 VW Multivan
