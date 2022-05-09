HT Auto
Only 60 CNG pumps for 200,000 vehicles in Pune, drivers queue for over 1.5 hours

Pune requires around 200 CNG pumps to cater for the fleet of CNG vehicles in the city.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 May 2022, 10:41 AM
The city of Pune has only 60 CNG pumps, while 200,000 vehicles in the city run on the greener and cleaner alternative fuel, reports Hindustan Times. This wide disparity between supply and demand for CNG in the city makes refuelling CNG vehicles an arduous and time-consuming task for the owners.

(Watch: CNG bus bursts into dramatic flames. And no, it is not in India)

Demands and sales of CNG cars have increased significantly over the past few months due to massive hikes in petrol and diesel prices. The rising number of options for factory-fit CNG cars, the cheaper price of the CNG compared to petrol and diesel, and lower emission levels are among other factors for its increasing demands. The central government too has been promoting the use of CNG as an alternative to petrol and diesel in order to reduce vehicular pollution.

However, in the last few months, CNG prices too have raised incessantly keeping pace with petrol and diesel. This has created quite a pressure on the CNG vehicle owners. Added to the worry is the woe of a severe shortage of CNG pumps for refuelling these vehicles.

Currently, CNG is sold at 77.20 per litre in Pune. Around 7 lakh kg of CNG gas is being sold daily across the 60 CNG pumps in the city, claims the report. The pressure is going to increase further as Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO), has already crossed two lakh CNG vehicles and the number is only increasing. Along with four-wheelers and auto-rickshaws, goods transport vehicles too are available as a CNG version.

Speaking about the shortage of CNG refuelling infrastructure, Ali Daruwala, national spokesperson of the All India Petrol Dealers Association, said that the capacity of existing CNG pumps in Pune city is inadequate to supply the need for daily CNG gas for a large number of vehicles. There is a need for at least 200 CNG pumps in Pune city, while Hindustan Petroleum has already submitted a list of 20 petrol pumps that would start CNG service to MNGL. If they get the permission, hopefully, Pune city will get 20 more CNG pumps," he further added.

First Published Date: 09 May 2022, 10:41 AM IST
TAGS: CNG petrol diesel petrol price diesel price CNG price
