On the prowl: Dodge showcases 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat SUV with 710 horsepower

Dodge is a brand known and reputed for its muscle cars that thunder down roads with unmistakable presence. The Challenger and Charger are two of the most widely recognized cars in the Hellcat form and now, there will be a bigger brother on the prowl courtesy the most powerful SUV ever from the company - 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat.

Staying true to the Dodge genetics of intimidation through looks, the Durango SRT is an unmistakably Hellcat and sports an updated aggressive exterior with a forward-leaning profile, signature LEDs, low/high head lights, rear spoiler and a menacing grille. On the inside, the SUV sports a new driver-oriented cockpit, including new instrument panel, updated door panels and a 10.1-inch infotainment screen.

The cabin of 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat. (Photo courtesy: FCA)

What helps Durango SRT truly go on the prowl is its 6.2-litre Hellcat V8 engine which helps it develop 710 horsepower and torque of over 870 Nm. It claims to touch 100kmph in just 3.5 seconds. For an SUV, that's quite a blazing pace but Dodge says it can even beat an SRT 392 in a long straight.

Dodge claims 2021 Durango SRT is a muscle car for families.

In a press statement, Dodge went a step further to highlight the capabilities of Durango SRT. "No SUV in the world can tow more or carry more with a faster quarter-mile time than the Durango SRT Hellcat," it boasted. "Durango SRT Hellcat, SRT 392 and R/T Tow N Go models outhaul every full-size, three-row SUV on the road with best-in-class towing capability of 8,700 pounds."

At a time when auto makers are going electric, Dodge or even parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) have not revealed any such plans. For now, at least Dodge appears contend in using raw fuel power to power its extremely capable machines into the future.