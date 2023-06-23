Watch: Nissan Z Nismo teased ahead of launch, is track-tuned

Nissan Z has always been an iconic sports car for quite a long time. In 2021, Nissan launched the new generation of the Z and the speculations about a more powerful version of the Z began. Nissan is known to launch Nismo versions of their sports cars. Now, the brand has confirmed that it will be launching the Z Nismo by releasing a teaser video.

In the video, the Z Nismo can be seen doing drifts and donuts. The manufacturer has not revealed anything about the Z Nismo but there are a few things that we can make out from the teaser. The front fascia looks more aggressive because of the new grille and bumper. At the rear, there are dual exhausts and a more aggressive bumper. There are also red accents throughout the exterior.

The interior has Recaro sport bucket seats that will keep the person in place while driving aggressively on the track. The multi-function steering wheel is also new and it gets a red strip on the top-centre.

Also Read : Magnite drives Nissan to post double-digit growth in May

Apart from this, there will be mechanical upgrades as well. The Nissan Z Nismo will come with a retuned engine, different and larger wheels, probably larger and more powerful brakes and there might be some aerodynamic tweaks as well. There is a black strut bar above the engine to provide rigidity. The tyres are also more sticky, they are Dunlop Sport Maxx. When compared the standard Z comes with Bridgestone Potenza S007.

A look at the rear of the Nissan Z Nismo.

The current Z uses a twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine that produces 400 hp of max power and 476 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 9-speed automatic transmission. In the teaser, the Z Nismo is equipped with paddle shifters which means that it is using an automatic transmission. So, it will come with automatic transmission but whether Z Nismo will be offered with a manual gearbox is not known. Considering that the stock Z puts out 400 hp, the Nismo version could bump up the power up to 500 hp. However, this is also not yet confirmed.

