Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co has showcased a redesigned version of its X-Trail model at the Shanghai Auto Show in China. The car will be available in the Chinese market later this year. Interestingly, the redesigned X-Trail SUV was on display after a similar SUV called the Rogue hit the US market in 2020.

The new X-Trail SUV comes powered by a fuel-sipping three-cylinder, petrol-powered turbo engine. The SUV is a part of the brand's strategy to focus on fuel-sipping technology and electric cars in the Chinese market, as revealed by Ashwani Gupta, Chief Operating Officer of Nissan.

He said that the automaker will focus on the electric hybrid technology with fuel-efficient petrol engines and battery-electric cars in China, as part of its green mobility strategy. However, the fuel-sipping technology has been proved unpopular in the country.

Nissan is planning to unveil at least six cars by 2025, which will be equipped with e-Power hybrid technology. The first one among these six models will be the Nissan Sylphy that will be introduced later this year.

In January 2021, Nissan announced that all its upcoming vehicles in the key markets, including China, would be electrified by 2030, as part of the Japanese car brand's aim to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The strategy comes as regulatory pressures on carmakers to reduce emission in China along with several other countries are growing rapidly.

Besides the global market, Nissan especially emphasizing the Chinese market, as it is a key pillar of the brand's turnaround strategy. Apart from that, Nissan's other key markets include Japan and the United States.

Meanwhile, Nissan preparing to reduce its production capacity and model line-up by a fifth. Also, it is seeking to cut the fixed costs by around $2.8 billion.

(With inputs from Reuters)