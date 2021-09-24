Nissan launches virtual advisors for customers looking to buy Magnite SUV

Nissan India has announced a new initiative exclusively for its propsective Magnite SUV customers. The Japanese carmaker will now offer a virtual sales advisor to help customers pick the right variant, and enhance the digital car buying experience.

The virtual sales advisor will help customers with specific product-related queries about the Magnite SUV, suggesting variants based on the customer's preferences as well as financing and exchange value options.

It will also help customers with virtual test drives and book the car online.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director at Nissan Motor India, said, "Pandemic challenged the traditional way of customer engagement. Nissan innovated with Virtual Showroom and Virtual Test Drive during the launch of game changer Nissan Magnite. Virtual Sales Advisor is the way forward towards transparent, flexible and convenient buying experience with an expert online advisor for enriching the journey of owning a vehicle."

Nissan says that since its launch, the Magnite SUV has garnered more than 3 lakh enquiries and 60,000 bookings. It has contributed immensely to Nissan's rising sales figures in the past few months. Nissan has said that at least one in four of Magnite SUV's bookings are done through its digital car buying platform.

Nissan recently started exporting Magnite SUVs for overseas markets from India too. It has sent more than a thousand units of Magnite countries like Nepal, Indonesia and South Africa.

Nissan Magnite SUV was launched in India in December last year at an introductory price of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which was later increased to ₹5.59 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger among others in the sub-compact SUV segment.

Magnite gets two petrol engine options and there is no diesel on offer. Its 1.0-litre Turbo engine claims to be the star performer and pits out around 97 bhp of power and has 160 Nm of peak torque.