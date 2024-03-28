NGT denies use of three armoured diesel cars meant for PM's security. Here's why

Diesel car ban by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has not even spared vehicles part of PM Narendra Modi's security as the agency turned down requests to extend the registration of three diesel-run specialised armoured vehicles after a 10-year run. The Special Protection Group (SPG), in charge of the Prime Minister's security, had urged the NGT to reconsider its decision as these armoured vehicles are not usually available and are only deployed for security purposes. These armoured vehicles, manufactured by French carmaker Renault, have been in PM's security service since December 2014.

The NGT came out with its order on SPG's plea to extend life of these three specialised armoured vehicles, often spotted among PM Modi's cavalcade during rallies. The order said that the plea cannot be granted due to its BS-III certification which fails to comply with earlier orders by NGT and Supreme Court to ban all diesel cars that are 10 years old from plying.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Renault Duster 2025 1499 cc 1499 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 Lakhs View Details Renault Kwid 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 4.70 - 6.45 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Renault Kardian 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11 Lakhs View Details Renault Kiger 999.0 cc 999.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 - 11.23 Lakhs Compare View Offers Renault Triber 999.0 cc 999.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 - 8.97 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Renault City K-ZE 26.8kWh 26.8kWh 271 Km 271 Km ₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs View Details

The SPG had requested the NGT to renew the registration of these vehicles saying they are ‘essential and integral part of Special Protection Group technical logistics. Logistics support like tactical and back up support vehicles are deployed for the teams providing operational and proximate security to the protectees.’ The SPG also said that none of these vehicles have run more than 15,000 kms in the last nine years. All three vehicles, called Renault MD-5, were manufactured in 2013 and registered in Delhi on December 24, 2014.

The NGT, replying to the SPG request, said, “The said vehicles being BS-Ill diesel vehicles, no relaxation can be granted with regard to either their registration or extension of their registration." In 2015, about a year after these vehicles were registered, the NGT had passed an order banning plying of diesel vehicles older than 10 years in Delhi to curb pollution. The order also said all petrol vehicles more than 15 years of age cannot ply in Delhi. The national capital is one of the most polluted cities around the world.

Also Read : Attention owners of old cars & bikes, Delhi to crack down on ageing vehicles

The Renault armoured specialised vehicles are powered by a 4.76 litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine. It is capable of churning out 215bhp of power and 800 Nm of peak torque. Despite its 11-tonne weight, the vehicle is capable of hitting a top speed of 110 kmph. The vehicle is capable to go off-road, carry payload of more than two tons and carry 10 people.

First Published Date: