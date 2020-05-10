Mahindra has readied the next-gen Thar and it has been spied yet again ahead of launch later this year. The spotted SUV has been covered with white plastic sheets which is generally applied to newly manufactured units before being dispatched to dealership yards. At the same time, chances are that the all-new Thar will soon make spy debut completely undisguised as the launch inches near.

With the generation change, Thar will grow into a more aggressive and butch looking SUV. It will use an evolutionary design with the similar front round headlamps, wide and flat bonnet, brick-shaped tail lights. Also, it will come with a hard-top option as well. The latest image reveals that the SUV will also feature front bumper located fog lamps, also the 18-inch black-painted alloy wheel design seems to be new. While its final appearance is yet to be revealed, overall the all-new Thar seems to connect to its original design.

Inside, changes will be major. It will use a different layout for the dashboard, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a multi-info display in the instrument cluster, a manual AC, power-folding wing mirrors, multiple USB ports, new steering, seats, and a reposition 4x4 lever. That said, the most major update will be seen in the form of front facing rear seats. This set-up will carve out more space and safety for the passengers at the back.

In terms of mechanicals, the updated Thar will most likely feature a 140 PS 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine, along with a 163 PS 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. The petrol unit might be kept initially just for the imports. The transmission options may include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

As far as launch is concerned, expect the company to introduce the new Thar within next two to three months.











