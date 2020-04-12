This customisation firm's out of the box approach has successfully turned a simple Mahindra Thar into an outlandish offroader.
Mahindra Thar is one of the most customisation friendly SUVs one can buy in India. While you must have surely seen some very extreme mod-jobs done on the Thar in the past. But this 'Thar 6x6' made by a Punjab based modification house named SD Offroaders is as wild as it gets.
HT Auto personally reached out to the firm to get answers to all the questions about this mod-job.
The 6x6 in its name is just to make it sound exciting and it is basically a 4x6 vehicle, the rear-axle is added only for the support of the rear two wheels. The torque is delivered to the front four wheels, and the rear set-up is merely a carriage. It is the most common form of drivetrain for semi-tractors and heavy haul fixed-chassis cargo trucks.
Is it legal to drive on the road?
No, until you have the RTO's permission.
How much does it costs to get one?
If you already have a Thar in your garage and want the exact same replica of this. You'll have to shell out close to ₹9 lakh to ₹10 lakh. On the other hand, if you don't have a vehicle to give for customisation, the specific unit seen in the pictures will costs you around ₹14 lakh.
How much time does it takes to build one?
Depending up on the requirement, it take around 2-3 months.
What else will you get along with an extended body?
For starters, the cabin will get a complete makeover in-sync with the exterior paint scheme. Apart from this, the stock tyres would be replaced with adventure knobby set of tyres shod-on to the extreme looking alloys.
Is there any engine modification?
No, there is no other mechanical update done on the SUV and the engine remains untouched.