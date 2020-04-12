Mahindra Thar is one of the most customisation friendly SUVs one can buy in India. While you must have surely seen some very extreme mod-jobs done on the Thar in the past. But this 'Thar 6x6' made by a Punjab based modification house named SD Offroaders is as wild as it gets.

The customisation firm's out of the box approach has successfully turned a simple Mahindra Thar into an outlandish offroader.

HT Auto personally reached out to the firm to get answers to all the questions about this mod-job.

Is it really a 6x6?

The 6x6 in its name is just to make it sound exciting and it is basically a 4x6 vehicle, the rear-axle is added only for the support of the rear two wheels. The torque is delivered to the front four wheels, and the rear set-up is merely a carriage. It is the most common form of drivetrain for semi-tractors and heavy haul fixed-chassis cargo trucks.

Custom-made Mahindra Thar, Image Courtesy: SD Offroaders Nakodar

Is it legal to drive on the road?

No, until you have the RTO's permission.

How much does it costs to get one?

If you already have a Thar in your garage and want the exact same replica of this. You'll have to shell out close to ₹9 lakh to ₹10 lakh. On the other hand, if you don't have a vehicle to give for customisation, the specific unit seen in the pictures will costs you around ₹14 lakh.

How much time does it takes to build one?

Depending up on the requirement, it take around 2-3 months.

What else will you get along with an extended body?

For starters, the cabin will get a complete makeover in-sync with the exterior paint scheme. Apart from this, the stock tyres would be replaced with adventure knobby set of tyres shod-on to the extreme looking alloys.

Custom-made Mahindra Thar's interiors, Image Courtesy: SD Offroaders Nakodar

Is there any engine modification?

No, there is no other mechanical update done on the SUV and the engine remains untouched.