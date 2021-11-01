Nexon EV and Tigor EV drive Tata Motors electric car sales in October

Tata Motors has been able to quickly grab a stronghold in the Indian electric car market with its Nexon EV and Tigor EV. The automaker now registered its highest ever monthly sales in October 2021 with 1,586 units sold.

Tata Motors also registered a whopping 276 per cent year-on-year sales growth last month, as compared to the same month a year ago, when the homegrown automaker recorded 422 units. In terms of month-on-month sales as well, Tata Motors has registered 47 per cent growth last month, as it sold 1,078 units in September this year.

Tata Nexon EV has been dominating the Indian electric car market for quite some time. It competes with rivals such as MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona EV. Earlier this year, the automaker updated its Tigor EV with a better performing battery pack and fresh styling and features. The Tigor EV is the first electric sedan available for mass Indian buyers.

Both the cars have catapulted Tata Motors' Ev sales to all-time high numbers in October 2021.

Last month, the carmaker revealed its plan to launch ten more electric cars in India over the next five years. The automaker raised ₹7,500 crore to boost its EV business. Out of these ten upcoming electric cars, Tata will launch at least seven cars in the next four years.

Electric vehicles in the Indian market have been witnessing a surge in demand for quite some time. The rising price of petrol and diesel, increased preference for zero-emission vehicles, improved range of the EVs available in India, a growing number of electric cars are attracting the consumers toward EVs. Besides that, increasing demand for personal mobility too is playing a catalyst for the surging EV sales. Along with that, different EV policies announced by the state governments too are aiding in the growth of EV sales.