Tata Nexon EV, Tiago EV and Tigor EV owners? Here's some good news

Tata Motors has announced a new program for EV owners, called Evolve
The program seeks to focus on a multitude of areas including customer-centric activities
Other focus areas include experiential drives, exchange and upgrade programmes
The company has also announced a unique referral program
Any Tata EV owner can stand to win assured gifts and benefits for each referral made
The referral must translate into a purchase of an EV from the brand
Those with maximum number of successful referrals can also win curated travel packages
The entire referral program has been activated in 13 Indian cities
Tata Motors is looking to build a holistic community for its EV owners