Tata Nexon EV, Tiago EV and Tigor EV owners? Here's some good news

Published Jun 11, 2023

 Tata Motors has announced a new program for EV owners, called Evolve

The program seeks to focus on a multitude of areas including customer-centric activities 

Other focus areas include experiential drives, exchange and upgrade programmes

The company has also announced a unique referral program

Any Tata EV owner can stand to win assured gifts and benefits for each referral made

The referral must translate into a purchase of an EV from the brand

Those with maximum number of successful referrals can also win curated travel packages

The entire referral program has been activated in 13 Indian cities

Tata Motors is looking to build a holistic community for its EV owners
