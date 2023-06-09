HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Drive A Tata Ev? This New Customer Engagement Program Has Lots For You

Drive a Tata EV? This new customer engagement program has lots for you

Tata Motors has a dominant say in the Indian electric car space with a diverse lineup of battery-powered vehicles. While the Nexon EV has been a runaway hit, others like the longer range Nexon EV Max, Tiago EV hatchback and Tigor EV sedan continue to dominate the small but significant space. And in order to further bolster connect with existing owners while also reaching out to potential buyers, the company has announced a new program called Evolve.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Jun 2023, 13:43 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Nexon EV, Tiago EV and Tigor EV are the three big pillars on which Tata Motors' is balancing its massive electric ambitions in India.
The Nexon EV, Tiago EV and Tigor EV are the three big pillars on which Tata Motors' is balancing its massive electric ambitions in India.

The Evolve program from Tata Motors seeks to focus on a multitude of areas - from customer-centric activities that include experiential drives to exchange and upgrade programmes.

To kickstart the entire program, the company has announced a unique referral program that is targeted towards accelerating EV adoption in the country. According to a press statement issued by the company, an existing Tata EV owner can stand to win assured gifts and benefits for each referral made that translates into a purchase of an EV from the brand. Those with maximum number of successful referrals for the company can also win curated travel packages.

The entire referral program has been activated in 13 Indian cities as of now. The list includes Delhi NCR , Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram, Coimbatore and Visakhapatnam. And with the gradual expansion of the program, Tata Motors is looking to build a holistic community for its EV owners. “The EV revolution in India has been pioneered by Tata Motors but the actual impetus to this movement is driven by our customers," said Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. "EVOLVE’ is our extended effort to further boost this engagement and reward our brand ambassadors for helping us become India’s no. 1 EV manufacturer.

First Published Date: 09 Jun 2023, 13:43 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors Nexon EV Nexon EV Max Tigor EV Tiago EV
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city