New-look Swift spotted testing: Key changes revealed

Suzuki was seen testing the new generation Swift, which is sold in India under the Maruti Suzuki brand, alongside the old generation model of the hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki Swift, which is sold under the Suzuki brand globally, is headed for a facelift soon. The new generation Swift was seen testing on roads wrapped in camouflage with one of the older generation Swift hatchbacks on its tail. Suzuki is expected to introduce the new Swift next year. It is likely to get several updates on the inside as well as outside. Some of these changes can already been seen in the test mule.

One of the key changes in the new Swift is the change in the rear door handles. Instead of the handles mounted on the C pillar, the new generation model is seen wearing the more traditional door handle under the window. While the rest of the car remains similar to the existing models, it is expected to come with a redesigned grille, new set of headlights and taillights.

The interior of the hatchback has not been spied yet. However, the new generation Swift models are expected to get all the latest features, such as new infotainment screen, wireless charger, new dashboard, offered in new generation Suzuki or Maruti models.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Under the hood, Suzuki is likely to continue with the new 1.2-litre four-cylinder K12C Dualjet petrol engine. This is the same engine used in the existing Swift models available in India as well. The engine, which is expected to be mated to the usual 5-speed manual and automatic gearboxes, is capable of generating maximum power 90 PS and 113 Nm of peak torque.

It is not yet confirmed if Maruti is also planning to drive in the new generation Swift in 2023. Swift in India was last updated in 2021 when it came with the new engine. The design of the new Swift underwent the last major update back in 2018. Swift in one of the best-selling hatchbacks from Maruti Suzuki in India.

First Published Date: