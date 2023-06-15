New Volkswagen Tiguan teased, promises 120 km pure electric range and more tech

Volkswagen Tiguan's current generation iteration has been in business since 2016. An update for the SUV is now long pending, and now the German auto company has teased the third-generation version of the car. The new compact crossover has been teased in a camouflaged avatar, but the exterior's outline can be clearly figured out. Slated to debut later this year or early next year, the automaker is expected to shed more light in the coming months.

The new third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan SUV will be riding on an updated version of the automaker's MQB Evo architecture, which promises improved rigidity and agility than before. Volkswagen has said that the car will go on sale in Europe in the first quarter of 2024 and later will be introduced to other markets.

Speaking of the design of the next generation Tiguan, it looks less boxy than its predecessor. The automaker has opted for a more rounded design philosophy for the SUV, which is akin to the pure electric Volkswagen ID.4. The car brand said that the new-gen Tiguan comes 32 mm longer at 4,551 mm, while the height has been increased by 5 mm to 1,640 mm. The new-gen model's width and wheelbase have been carried over from the current model at 1,939 mm and 2,681 mm, respectively.

Speaking about other design elements to be introduced to the new-gen Tiguan will get HD matrix headlamps as optional equipment. Volkswagen claims the high beam of the car can illuminate the road ahead up to 500 metres. Each of these HD matrix headlamps comes with around 19,200 micro LEDs that can be individually controllable for improved adaptability depending on different driving conditions. Moving to the back, here is a full-width LED strip that comes reflecting the current trend.

The auto major has not provided images of the interior. However, it could come with a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The top variant would get a bigger 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The infotainment system gets a tablet-like appearance and is no longer integrated into the centre console. Also, it could bear a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a new head-up display.

On the powertrain front, the new Tiguan is expected to be available in petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid options. The PHEV variant will churn out up to 268 hp of peak power, while will also offer a 120 km pure electric range. The new Tiguan would continue with the front and all-wheel-drive configurations, just like the current model.

