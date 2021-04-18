German automobile giant Volkswagen has unveiled its electric SUVs ID.6 X and ID.6 Crozz. A key part of Volkswagen's electric offensive, the new ID.6 electric SUV comes with three-row seating arrangements offering seating capacity to seven occupants and twin electric motors. The SUV will be available in both six and seven-seater variants.

The Volkswagen ID.6 electric SUV comes as the largest vehicle in the automaker's dedicated EV portfolio that spawns out EVs with ID badge. The Volkswagen ID.6 X and ID.6 Crozz will be exclusively available in China. The ID.6 electric SUV will sit above the ID.4, which is also available in two separate variants.

In the Chinese market, Volkswagen has a joint venture with the local automaker FAW. The two automakers will jointly produce the ID.6 Crozz, while the ID.6 X will be produced under the joint venture between Volkswagen and Chinese automobile giant SAIC.

Speaking about the design, the two electric models carry similar silhouettes. However, the LED headlamps, taillights, and bumpers are distinctive in each model. It will be available in both 19 and 21-inch wheels. As it appears, both the cars closely follow the ID.4 styling language and remain true to the concept model as well.

Both the Volkswagen ID.6 X and Volkswagen ID.6 Crozz are underpinned by the automaker's dedicated MEB architecture, which has been developed especially for electric vehicles. The same platform also underpins the Skoda Enyaq iV, Audi Q4 E-Tron, Audi Q4 Sportback E-Tron.

As Volkswagen claims, the base model of the ID.6's rear electric motor is capable of churning out 177 hp of power. It enables the car to sprint to 100 kmph from a standstill position in 9.3 seconds. The dual-motor variant can kick out 302 hp of power and 310 Nm of torque. It is capable of accelerating to 0-100 kmph in 6.6 seconds.

The Volkswagen ID.6 will be available in China with a 58-kWh battery and a larger 77-kWh pack. The two variants are capable of running 436 km and 588 km, respectively. The German automobile giant plans to launch at least eight ID-badged cars in China by 2023, as it aims to have 50% of its total annual sales attributed to fully electric vehicles by 2030.