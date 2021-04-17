Tesla CEO Elon Musk was recently seen driving in a Cybertruck while he was on his visit to one of the facilities in Texas. He was at the gigafactory to speak to his workers who manufacture the electric vehicles. Musk’s spectacular appearance in a Tesla Cybertruck obviously attracted a lot of eyeballs with many coming up with exclaims like ‘there’s cybertrucks all around’. Some of the Tesla fans had put up a post on Twitter with an image of the Cybertruck that Elon Musk drove in. The post read, “BREAKING: Tesla Cybertruck spotted at Giga factory." To this, Elon Musk replied, “I was just there, driving Cybertruck around the site where it will be built." I was just there, driving Cybertruck around the site where it will be built! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2021





The gigafactory in Texas is still being developed. The facility will primarily produce the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 cars. It is also said to be one of the facilities where the world’s biggest EV manufacturer will build its Semi truck and the Cybertruck models in the future.

For the record, Tesla has not started producing Cybertrucks yet for the public. The exterior of the Cybertruck seen in the picture does not look too different from the model that was showcased at an eventful unveiling back in November, 2019. Some of the other images shared gives a closer look at the electric vehicle which shows a marble-styled dashboard inside the car.