New Suzuki Swift facelift launched in Japan, price converts to 10.88 lakh

The 2020 Suzuki Swift facelift, also known as Maruti Suzuki Swift in the Indian market gas been launched in Japan. The entry-level pricing for the updated Swift has been kept at JPY 15,35,600 or ₹10.88 lakh.

With the yearly update, the Swift has received a slightly tweaked exterior look featuring new design for the front main grille and front bumper. Like the older version, the new Swift is also available in two different designs for the front grille and bumper. Similarly it also receives two alloy wheels options. The hatchback has been given two new dual-tone paint schemes - Rush Yellow metallic with Silver roof and Flame Orange Pearl metallic.

Its variant-list include XG, RS, Hybrid MG, Hybrid RS and Hybrid SZ trims. While the Hybrid RS/RS has been given four new paint schemes including Orange/Red/Blue and Yellow. The Hybrid SG, Hybrid MG and XG comes with two new colour options including - Orange and Yellow.

In terms of cabin updates, the Swift gets a new 4.2-inch colour MID, apart from that there is also a newly introduced 360-degree around-view monitor for more convenience.

Its engine options include the previously found K12C 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which comes as standard and produces 91 PS and 118 Nm. Apart from that, it also gets options of mild-hybrid and full-hybrid (strong-hybrid). In terms of transmission choices, its petrol and petrol-electric mild-hybrid versions can be had with a 5-speed MT or a CVT option. While the petrol-electric full-hybrid is available with a 5-speed AMT.

Expect the updated Swift to arrive in the Indian market by 2021. Similarly, no major change is expected in terms of exterior styling save fort the slightly tweaked front grille and bumper.