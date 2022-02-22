HT Auto
Home Cars New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift revealed in official TV commercial

New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift revealed in official TV commercial

New-gen Maruti Baleno will get a tweaked face with wider grille and a new set of headlights with three-element DRLs.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Feb 2022, 12:03 PM
The new 2022 Maruti Baleno will be a completely updated model inside out.
The new 2022 Maruti Baleno will be a completely updated model inside out.

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for the introduction of the new Baleno facelift in the Indian market. The car is slated for its launch in India tomorrow. Pre-launch bookings of the new Baleno have also commenced in the country at a token amount of 11,000.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Force Motors Gurkha New (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha New
2596 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 13.59 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Skoda New-octavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda New-octavia
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 25.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 3.15 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 3.78 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The company has now launched a TV commercial video of the car revealing new design as well as feature details.

(Also Read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno to launch tomorrow: Price expectations)

On the outside, the Baleno facelift will sport a slew of new updates including a redesigned front main grille, a reworked hood, LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, and LED fog lights. In addition to that, the car will also feature a new front bumper with chrome inserts and a wide air dam. Over the side, sharper looking 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels will be found, while the rear profile will get new two-piece LED tail lights, a chrome strip on the bootlid, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp.  

The new 2022 Maruti Baleno will be a completely updated model inside out. In terms of cabin highlights, expect to see a Heads-Up Display (HUD) which will be one of the biggest additions inside the cabin of the car. Apart from that, it will also feature a new  nine-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other key updates inside the car will include redesigned AC vents automatic climate control, height-adjustable driver seat, an Arkayms music system, six airbags, and rear AC vents. 

(Also Read: How does heads-up display change driving experience?)

Under the hood, the car will feature a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine. This unit will be responsible for delivering 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. The transmission options on the car could include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. It will also get an idle start-stop function for more fuel economy. 

 

First Published Date: 22 Feb 2022, 12:03 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti. Maruti Suzuki Maruti Baleno Baleno 2022 2022 Baleno 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, with plug-in hybrid version, makes debut
Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, with plug-in hybrid version, makes debut
Kia India crosses four-lakh domestic sales milestone; five lakh car dispatches
Kia India crosses four-lakh domestic sales milestone; five lakh car dispatches
Elon Musk once laughed at water supply issue at Tesla plant. It's real issue now
Elon Musk once laughed at water supply issue at Tesla plant. It's real issue now
New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift revealed in official TV commercial
New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift revealed in official TV commercial
Ferrari's first SUV Purosangue images leaked ahead of official debut
Ferrari's first SUV Purosangue images leaked ahead of official debut

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city