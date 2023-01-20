HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News New Honda Wr V Scores Perfect Five At Asean Ncap Crash Tests

New Honda WR-V scores perfect five at ASEAN NCAP crash tests

Honda WR-V has secured a five-star rating at the ASEAN NCAP crash tests. The sub-compact SUV, which was recently launched by Honda Cars for the South East Asian markets, has scored an overall 77.07 points during the crash test held recently. In its new generation, the WR-V offers enhanced safety features like six airbags, ABS with EBD, pretensioner seat belts among others. The SUV also offers safety assist technologies like automatic emergency braking, lane support and assisted highway driving systems like adaptive cruise control and automatic high beams.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jan 2023, 15:57 PM
Honda Cars had recently launched the new generation WR-V sub-compact SUV for the South Asian markets.
The SUV that was tested by the ASEAN NCAP is equipped with a standard fitment of four airbags. It is also equipped with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Seatbelt Reminder System (SBR) for frontal occupants and Pedestrian Protection technology.

During the test, the Honda WR-V secured 34.26 points for Adult Occupant Protection and 16.78 points for Child Occupant Protection assessment category. It also scored 15.58 points for Safety Assist and 10.45 points for Motorcyclist Safety category.

Watch: Honda WR-V old vs new: What has changed

The new Honda WR-V is bigger in size than the one sold in India. It stands 4,060 mm in length, 1,780 mm in width and 1,608 mm in height. It is around 60 mm longer, 46 mm wider and 7 mm taller than the WR-V sold in India. The new WR-V also comes with increased ground clearance at 220 mm. The new Honda WR-V is offered with two wheel size options ranging between 16-inch and 17-inch alloys.

The interior of the WR-V has also undergone several changes. Decked in two dual-tone interior colour schemes, the WR-V gets leather seats with red stitching. The centre console has a digital infotainment screen and a semi-digital TFT driver display measuring 4.2 inches. The boot space has also been increased to 380 litres, 17 litres more than the India-spec WR-V. Honda also offers the WR-V SUV with connected car technology and other modern features.

First Published Date: 20 Jan 2023, 15:57 PM IST
TAGS: WR-V Honda Cars ASEAN NCAP
