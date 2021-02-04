Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday announced it had received 5,000 bookings for the new Fortuner and Fortuner Legender SUVs which were launched in the Indian market on January 6. Fortuner has been a segment leader and the updated models have built on the success that Toyota enjoys in the large SUV segment.

Fortuner has a 53% market share in its segment and Toyota drove in the updated versions as part of its plans to further build on the SUV's success. The car maker states that deliveries of both models of Fortuner have commenced to dealer partners across the country. "Both the SUVs were created purely based on customer feedback thus helping us garner a good response," said Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, TKM. "The sheer number of enquiries and bookings for both the Fortuner and Legender reiterate our belief in the customer-first approach."

The Legender looks sportier than the regular Fortuner because of a body kit that it receives over the standard iteration. It makes use of a dual-tone colour pattern, sharper headlamp DRLs, different bumpers and a few more cosmetic updates. It also receives larger 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels for a bolder look and presence.

2021 Toyota Fortuner and Fortuner Legender full price list (ex showroom):

2.7 Petrol 4x2 MT – ₹29.98 lakh

2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT – ₹31.57 lakh

2.8 Diesel 4x2 MT – ₹32.48 lakh

2.8 Diesel 4x2 AT – ₹34.84 lakh

2.8 Diesel 4x4 MT – ₹35.14 lakh

2.8 Diesel 4x4 AT – ₹37.43 lakh

2.8 Diesel 4x2 AT Legender – ₹37.58 lakh

The regular Fortuner too has received cosmetic updates in its 2021 version and on the inside, gets a tweaked instrument cluster and a new touchscreen infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The other highlights here are a 360-degree camera, air purifier and wireless charging, among a host of new features. Moreover, there is also a new color scheme for leather upholstery.

Engine options include a 2.8-litre diesel unit and a 2.7-litre petrol motor. While the former belts out 201 bhp of power and has 500 Nm of peak torque, the petrol unit churns out 164 bhp of power and has 245 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual and six-speed sequential automatic units.