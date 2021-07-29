MG Motor has released images of its upcoming mid-size SUV - called MG One - ahead of its global debut scheduled for Friday. In the images, the MG One SUV is seen in two catchy shades - Bubble Orange and Wilderness Green. MG is underlining the SUV's sporty yet catchy visual highlights on the outside while th cabin too may be packed with a whole lot of new-age features.

To be built on the company's new SIGMA modular architecture, MG One has a stylish face courtesy a three-dimensional design. The grille has a lightening parameterized design with the radial pattern concentrating the visual center of the entire face on the MG badge. The contrast of light and dark highlights the three-dimensional effect of each flashing cell. In fact, each section of the grille has been independently designed.

MG One is seen here in its striking orange shade.

While cabin highlights haven't been revealed, it is almost certain that the vehicle will come equipped with a large touchscreen, sunroof and other gizmos.

MG One SUV is likely to arrive with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor sourced from the Hector SUV. This engine will push out 180 bhp of maximum power. The transmission may include manual and automatic options. There may also be an oil-burner option for select markets.

If and when launched in India, MG One will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass. At present, the company's lineup here includes Hector, Hector Plus, ZS EV and Gloster.