After the launch of Hector Plus SUV, MG Motor India is now gearing up for the launch of Toyota Fortuner rivaling Gloster SUV. The 7-seater model made its Indian debut at the Auto Expo 2020 and now it has been spotted doing rounds on the public roads near Halol, Gujarat in a completely undisguised from.

For the uninitiated, the MG Gloster SUV is a rebranded version of the Maxus D90 which is specific to the Chinese market. It is also sold as the LDV D90 since SAIC which is the owner of MG, also owns Maxus and LDV as subsidiary brands.

(Also Read: MG Motor India's retail sales increase by 40% to 2,105 units in July)

The Gloster SUV may feature 2+3+2 (7-seat) or 2+2+2 (6-seat) configurations, more details will be revealed near the launch which is said to take place later in 2020.

The test mule of the Gloster SUV can be seen boasting new quad exhaust pipes unlike the twin exhaust set up found previously. Image Courtesy: Bhupender Singh Pundir

On the outside, the SUV features a huge-sized octagonal grille sporting heavy chrome slats flanked by sweptback LED projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights (DRLs). It rolls on dual-tone alloy wheels which appear to be 18-inchers in size. Over the rear, the spied test mule can be seen boasting new quad exhaust pipes unlike the twin exhaust set up found on the model unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020.

As far as overall dimensions are concerned, the Gloster will be one of the biggest SUVs in its segment featuring 5,005 mm of length, 1,932 mm of width and 1,875 mm of height.

(Also Read: MG Hector Plus drive review: When it takes three rows to tango on roads)

The Gloster or Maxus D90 is known to feature a 2.0-litre single-turbo petrol engine in China. This engine is offered in 224 PS/360 Nm and 218 PS/350 Nm versions. In India, the Gloster will be most likely launched with a 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine with a 8-speed AMT. A part-time 4WD system will also be a part of the setup.

The MG Gloster SUV will be one of the biggest SUVs in its segment featuring 5,005 mm of length, 1,932 mm of width and 1,875 mm of height. Image Courtesy: Bhupender Singh Pundir

Its pricing is expected to fall in the range of ₹32 lakh to ₹40 lakh (ex-showroom).