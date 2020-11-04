MG Motor has discreetly hiked the price of its newest offering in India, the MG Gloster SUV, within a month after its launch. MG Gloster, a premium SUV with off-roading capabilities, was launched on October 8 at a starting price of ₹28.98 lakh. On Tuesday, the price was revised to ₹29.98 lakh. The price of the top-spec variant Savvy 6 Star 4x4 with ADAS has also been hiked by ₹20,000 and will now cost ₹35.58 lakh.

MG Gloster's aggressive pricing of the Gloster SUV has pitted it against some of the more popular premium SUVs in India like the Toyota Fortuner or Ford Endeavour. Despite a hike of ₹one lakh for the base variant, it is still significantly cheaper than any of the other two models.

It is probably one of the reasons why MG Motor managed to clock more than 2,000 bookings for Gloster SUV in barely three weeks within its launch. The company reported a 6% rise in October sales vis-a-vis the same month in 2019, with Gloster SUV promising to improve the sales figure in coming days on the back of momentum during the ongoing festive season.





While bookings' figure do not always translate into actual sales to the number, 2,000 is still quite a decent feat for a vehicle of Gloster's proportions and the segment in which it competes in.

MG Gloster SUV is offered with a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine, claims to be India's first Level 1 autonomous premium SUV, and gets a host of stellar features like leather seats, a large 12.3 inch infotainment screen in the centre with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, 12 speakers and 64 different colour options. Two of its biggest highlights, however, are its luxurious cabin and the off-road capabilities it has.





Gloster is MG's fourth offering in India and the company has perhaps the maximum expectations from it as well. It says that the SUV aims to match the off-road capabilities of established players like Prado and Land Cruiser, a claim that is backed by factors tailor-made to give the vehicle an edge on rough terrain. It also offers several safety features, including the autonomous (Level 1) tag.

Gloster offers as many as seven modes to the driver behind the wheel. While Sport and Eco are essentially drive modes, the driver can also twirl the dial to choose between Snow, Sand, Mud and Rock to give the vehicle an edge over these respective terrain conditions. An auto mode in addition to these simplifies the process because the Gloster comes with an electronic shift-on-the-fly technology which is part of its Intelligent All-Terrain setup.