MG Astor launched in India: Variant-wise features explained

MG Astor competes in the mid-size SUV space. (HT Auto)
2 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2021, 05:04 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • MG Astor has been officially launched in India at a starting and introductory price of 9.78 lakh.

  • There are four variants of the MG Astor on offer.

MG Astor SUV was officially launched in India at a starting - and introductory - price point of 9.78 lakh. The Astor from MG Motor India will compete against a long list of well-established as well as new players in the mid-size SUV space but has a number of its own unique propositions to possibly wow prospective customers.

(Check full price list of MG Astor here)

Astor will take on rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV700, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. While it is essentially a petrol-engine-powered version of ZS EV, there are several highlights of Astor even if two stand out the most.

Astor is the country's first AI-powered vehicle and has a mile-long list of driver-assist and safety features. MG is underlining its tech-based automotive company credentials and as such, the Astor could have a place of prominence in its portfolio.

MG Astor variants

The Astor has four broad variants - Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. It comes with two petrol engine options and three transmission choices. But its feature list is what is likely to stand out.

MG Astor variant-wise key features   
    
StyleSuperSmartSharp
  R17 silver alloy wheelsPersonal AI AssistantPersonal AI Assistant
Electronic power steering with 3 modes Reverse parking cameraDigital car key using Bluetooth technology Dual pane panoramic sunroof
Leather layering on dashboard, door trim, door armrest, center console LED tail lamps Heated ORVM Rear drive assist (RDA)
Hill Descent Control Satin silver finish roof rails iSmart (80+ features)Red brake callipers - Front and rear
Full LED Hawkeye head lights Front fog lamp with cornering assist 17.78 cm full digital clusterR17 turbine inspired alloys
Auto AC with PM2.5 filter Electric parking brake with autohold (automatic)Push button engine start/stop with smart entryR17 dual tone machine alloys 
Remote keyless entry+foldable key LED interior lampSide airbag   Curtain airbag
 Rear defogger & fog lamp25.7 cm HD touchscreen infotainmentPerforated leather seat upholstery  360 around view camera 
 Electronic Stability Program (ESP) Android Auto & Apple CarPlay speakers + Tweeters (4) Cruise control6-waypower adjustable driver seat
 25.7 cm HD touchscreen infotainment  Steering mounted audio controls Auto headlamps Rain sensing wipers  
 LED daytime running lights Electronic Stability Program (ESP) TPMS Blind spot detection (BSD)
 Full LED Hawkeye headlampsSpeed assist system manual modeLane change assist (LCA)
 LED daytime running lightsOutside mirror power foldableRear cross traffic alert (RCTA)
  Brit dynamic exterior sporty black theme 
  Tuxedo black interior theme 

MG says that as many as 27 features on the Astor are common across all variants of Astor and that the SUV has at least 49 features in all. Another big advantage the Astor has its plush cabin with three upholstery colour options to choose from.

There are two petrol engines to opt between - a 1.5-litre petrol motor which has 110PS of power and offers 144Nm of torque, and a 1.3-litre turbo petrol which puts out 140PS and churns out 220Nm of torque.

MG Motor India is offering a standard 3+3+3 warranty package on the Astor. This includes warranty of three years for unlimited kilometers, three years of Roadside Assistance and three Labor-Free periodic services. There is also an annual maintenance package which starts at around 16,000.

The pricing, as mentioned, starts at 9.78 lakh and goes up to 16.78 lakh (ex showroom, introductory)

  • First Published Date : 11 Oct 2021, 05:04 PM IST
