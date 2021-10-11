MG Astor launched in India: Variant-wise features explained

MG Astor launched in India: Variant-wise features explained2 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2021, 05:04 PM IST
MG Astor has been officially launched in India at a starting and introductory price of ₹9.78 lakh.
- There are four variants of the MG Astor on offer.
MG Astor SUV was officially launched in India at a starting - and introductory - price point of ₹9.78 lakh. The Astor from MG Motor India will compete against a long list of well-established as well as new players in the mid-size SUV space but has a number of its own unique propositions to possibly wow prospective customers.
(Check full price list of MG Astor here)
Astor will take on rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV700, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. While it is essentially a petrol-engine-powered version of ZS EV, there are several highlights of Astor even if two stand out the most.
Astor is the country's first AI-powered vehicle and has a mile-long list of driver-assist and safety features. MG is underlining its tech-based automotive company credentials and as such, the Astor could have a place of prominence in its portfolio.
MG Astor variants
The Astor has four broad variants - Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. It comes with two petrol engine options and three transmission choices. But its feature list is what is likely to stand out.
MG says that as many as 27 features on the Astor are common across all variants of Astor and that the SUV has at least 49 features in all. Another big advantage the Astor has its plush cabin with three upholstery colour options to choose from.
There are two petrol engines to opt between - a 1.5-litre petrol motor which has 110PS of power and offers 144Nm of torque, and a 1.3-litre turbo petrol which puts out 140PS and churns out 220Nm of torque.
MG Motor India is offering a standard 3+3+3 warranty package on the Astor. This includes warranty of three years for unlimited kilometers, three years of Roadside Assistance and three Labor-Free periodic services. There is also an annual maintenance package which starts at around ₹16,000.
The pricing, as mentioned, starts at ₹9.78 lakh and goes up to ₹16.78 lakh (ex showroom, introductory)