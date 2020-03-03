2020 Mercedes GLC Coupe launched at 62.70 lakh

Mercedes-Benz India on Tuesday launched the GLC Coupe SUV at ₹62.70 lakh for the petrol variant and ₹63.70 lakh for the diesel (ex showroom). The SUV becomes the 10th product from the company to be offered through the CKD route which, Mercedes says, is its emphasis on localisation.

The GLC Coupe gets a diamond pattern grille, new multi-beam LED head lights and full-led tail lights, and reworked front and rear bumpers. The road presence of the SUV is unmissable although the company says emphasis has been on giving it a sleek and sporty appearance. This is enhanced by the swooping roofline along the C-pillar. Dynamic 19-inch wheels come as standard.

The MBUX infotainment system which first made its way into the new GLC last December has been carried forward.

The cabin is a whole lot more premium now with a 10.25 touchscreen, 64-colour ambient lighting, large one-piece dash and a fully-digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster. There is a 500-litre luggage space at the back which can be expanded to 1000 litres. There is no spare tyre for the first time ever which helps in creating more space in the boot.

There are five drive modes - Eco, Comfort Individual, Sport and Sport+ - in the new GLC Coupe. Additionally, 360-degree parking camera with parking assist highlights a safety package which also features seven airbags, emergency SOS button and Mercedes' E-Call service which calls the company's dedicated center in case of a serious accident. There is also Active Brake Assist and an Active Bonnet for pedestrian safety.





Under the hood, there is a 3.0-litre petrol and 3.0-litre diesel engine options and while the power of AMG GLC43 4MATIC - discontinued now - may be missed, the GLC Coupe is likely to be quite capable in its own right. The petrol engine churns out 190 bhp of power and has 370 Nm of torque. The diesel unit has peak power of 180 bhp and peak torque of 500 Nm. Its transmission duties will be handled by a 9-speed automatic unit.

The new GLC Coupe takes on the likes of BMW X4 and Porsche Macan in India.