High on spaciousness





The concept van comes with a lot of space for the occupants as well as luggage. Three children can be seated in the second row of seats. The steep rear with an upright tailgate and window allows for a lot of storage space. This can be increased by folding down the seats in the third row. The cargo area is also integrated with an electric longboard which is fixed beneath a plexiglass lid fitted in an aluminium frame. The electric longboard is also made of aluminium and features a star pattern.