Mercedes Benz has started production of the EQS electric sedan, its answer to Tesla Model S. The first of the EQS electric sedan was rolled out of the assembly line of Factory 56, located in Sindelfingen in Germany recently.

The luxury electric sedan was unveiled in early April, featuring a number of stunning technology items, including a "Hyperscreen" option with a screen that covers the entire instrument panel and also with steering that moves the rear axle wheels.

Mercedes Benz issued a statement that read, "The production and development of the EQS follow a new concept: Mercedes-Benz product development and production are becoming increasingly digital and intelligent. The MO360 digital ecosystem forms the basis of production."

Mercedes will offer the EQS with two kinds of battery packs. The first of the lot will have a 107.8 kWh battery pack, while another with 90 kWh battery pack is also in progress.

The Mercedes EQS will be offered in two versions: the Mercedes EQS 450 with 333 hp and the Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC with 523 HP and all-wheel drive. With a claimed range of well over 700 kilometres per charge, the Mercedes may outlast many of its direct and indirect rivals like Tesla Model S.

Mercedes will offer EQS with DC fast charging besides 22 kW and 11 kW AC options. The DC fast charging of up to 200 kW claims to be able to charge the EQS from 10% to 80% in 31 minutes. Mercedes claims it can help the EQS gather enough juice to run up to 300 kms in just 15 minutes of charging.

The Mercedes EQS 450+ RWD variant can hit zero to 100 kmph in just 6.2 seconds, while the EQS 580 4MATIC AWD will able to do it in 4.3 seconds. The top speed of the EQS will be 210 kmph.

The production facility in Sindelfingen, which also manufactures the Mercedes S-Class, has a strength of around 1,500 employees. It was specifically prepared to handle the production of the EQS. Mercedes made significant investment to reduce emissions during the production process.

Jorg Burzer, Head of Production and Supply Chain Management, said, "The future of our global Mercedes-Benz production network begins with the production of the EQS at Factory 56: this future is CO2 neutral, sustainable, fully digitised, connected and highly flexible. The start of production of the EQS is a highlight in our unprecedented electric vehicle initiative in the area of production."

Mercedes has installed 12,000 photovoltaic panels on the roof of the facility that are capable of generating power of 5,000 MW. The photovoltaic systems allow it to cover around 30% of the electricity demand annually.