McLaren 720S Le Mans breaks cover

McLaren has revealed a special edition of the 720S super car, known as 720S Le Mans. This edition has been made to commemorate the silver jubilee of McLaren’s victory on its very first attempt in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1995. This special edition 720S is limited to only 50 units worldwide.

Pitted by Yannick Dalmas, JJ Lehto, and Masanori Sekiy, the McLaren F1 GTR #59 took the chequered flag at Le Mans on 18 June, 1995. Moreover, three more McLaren F1 GTRs came in the top five positions.

Each of the 50 units of the McLaren 720S Le Mans special edition cars get a dedicated plate stamped with a ‘McLaren 25 Anniversary Le Mans’ logo. In recognition of the laps completed, the VIN (vehicle identification number) of these cars start from '298'.

On the outside, the paint scheme will be limited to just two choices - McLaren Orange and Sarthe Grey. Some of the key highlights of 720S Le Mans include gloss black roof scoop, five-spoke LM wheels with ‘Le Mans’ engraving, carbon fibre louvred front fenders, ‘McLaren 25 anniversary Le Mans’ logo over lower body baseline, gold-coloured brake calipers and contrasting gloss black body components. Moreover, some of its body parts such as bumpers and lower body baseline feature Ueno Grey paint.

Under the hood of the 720S Le Mans sits the familiar 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine which generates astonishing 720 PS of power and 770 Nm of peak torque. As per the official claims, the car is good enough accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 341 kmph.

The pricing for the 720S Le Mans starts at £2,54,000 which converts to ₹2.43 crore. In comparison to the standard model, it is roughly £36,000 ( ₹34.38 lakh) more. The customer deliveries are slated to begin in September.