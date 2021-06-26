Maserati MC20 headed for India, bookings open

Maserati India is confirmed to bring the MC20 sportscar to the country and now the company has started accepting pre-bookings on the mid-engine speedster. The supercar maker also plans to deliver the first unit of the car sometime in February 2022. The MC20 sportscar will be the fourth model in the company's portfolio after the existing Ghibli, Levante, and the Quattroporte cars.

The new MC20 was official revealed in 2020. It gets a 3.0-litre V6 engine made in-house by Maserati. It is a replacement for the former V12 unit and is rated to produce 621bhp of maximum power and 730Nm of peak torque. The engine transmits power to the rear wheel using an eight-speed automatic transmission. The supercar takes just 2.9 seconds to sprint across 0-100 kmph.

The MC20 is underpinned by a light and strong carbon fibre monocoque architecture. The same platform will be shared with the convertible and electric versions of the car to be added in the future.

The MC20 gets a very modern and feature-rich cabin. There is a fully digital driver's display and centre stacked infotainment system, both these units measure the same 10.25-inch. Several connectivity features are also available on the car's infotainment system.

Maserati designers have used very classy-looking leather, Alcantara, and carbon fibre for the car's cabin. There is also a chunky steering wheel that sports a range of buttons for start and launch control features. The wheel comes partially draped in leather and carbon fibre. It also gets five driving modes including Wet, GT, Sport, Corsa, and ESC off. These can be selected using a dial on the central console.

Pricing of the car will be revealed in the next months.